Fintech startup CEO Dan Snyder wins national Glassdoor award

Out of over 900,000 companies on Glassdoor internationally, only 150 leaders in the US were selected for the award. (Top 100 in the large category, top 50 in the small-to-medium-sized category.)

"Receiving this award says less about any individual, and more about the amazing team that has made Lower.com a success. Without our people, there would be no award, and no Lower.com. I'm so proud of what we have accomplished together in such a short time," said Snyder.

This is the second award Snyder and the Lower.com team have received since launching the company in late 2018. Just months ago, Lower.com was nominated for the 23rd Webby Awards. While over 13,000 websites were submitted, only 10% received the honor of being nominated.

