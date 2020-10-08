FinTech startup Front to fix problems 80% of retail investors face every year

Front is the cutting-edge app that active investors integrate with their brokerage accounts to receive guidance and recommendations on their stock picks. Just like a copilot, Front still leaves investors with the responsibility to fly the plane but offers the right coordinates for a successful landing at their financial destinations.

Utilizing a semi-automated approach analyzing market data and relevant news, Front gives users easy access to the right information needed to make a safe and successful investment.

Right now, beta users are seeing substantial returns over the last 6 months since early beta was launched. For 36 randomly selected participants in the study between March and September 2020 - Front found that the average returns they had using the Front platform yielded them 55.39% (20.48% higher than the S&P index during the same period) while another group of 42 participants who used other trading platforms finished at 32.82% (-2.09% lower than the S&P 500).

Front's unique story.

After watching thousands of people lose their life savings and their financial foundations crumbling under them during the 2008 recession, Front CEO Bam Azizi decided to do something about it.

Bam's goal is to change the way investors play the market and give the advantage back to the everyday investor. While powerful financial firms and hedge funds are winning, millions of others are suffering at the hands of volatile markets and misinformation. On October 23, that reality will come to a halt.

"80% of retail investors are losing money after 12 months - creating a large market of consumers that don't get any value from using popular brokerage products on their own," said CEO Bam Azizi when asked what inspired him to start Front. Bam and his team believe leaving new investors to fend for themselves is wrong and creates an unfair and dangerous environment for the larger majority trying to make an honest living. This is the motivation to get Front into the hands of investors all over.

Launching October 23, 2020, Front will change the game for good and finally give users the power to invest like the pros.

