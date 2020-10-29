Fintech Startup, PAYMYNT Financial, Announces Patent-Pending Universal Payment Rewards System

The PAYMYNT app will be available at both the Apple and Google stores at the end of the year. Every time users complete purchases using the shopping app, PAYMYNT issues cash and fiat-backed MYNT rewards, a universal stable token built on the Stellar Network.

Users will be able to exchange their MYNTs for gift cards at top retail locations or receive dividends on their cryptocurrency holdings. MYNTs will eventually be redeemable at POS terminals or transferable at applicable cryptocurrency exchanges.

For more information, or to join the PAYMYNT waitlist, visit paymynt.money/learnmore.

About PAYMYNT Financial Group:

PAYMYNT Financial Group is a mobile commerce and financial growth company, created with the overall mission of making the online shopping experience more rewarding, and improving the financial well-being of the underserved. We believe blockchain technology and digital currencies play integral roles in the financial future of our customers.

PAYMYNT is a next-generation mobile commerce application that integrates online shopping, cashback & cryptocurrency rewards, micro-investing, p2p payments, and neobanking into an all-in-one platform. Launching Q4, 2020. For more information visit Paymynt.Money.

SOURCE PAYMYNT Financial

Related Links

https://paymynt.money

