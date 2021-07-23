Fintech, Suits Me, Undergoes Major Digital Rebrand After Year of Growth

Working in partnership with brand consultants, oser, Suits Me created a new concept which better reflected their audience within the financial sector. In addition to this, Suits Me wanted to incorporate their company values into the new design, which can be seen within the vibrant 'swooshes' that appear within the logo and website.

Kim Roberts, Marketing and Communications Director, explained more about the graphic design elements that better reflect Suits Me's identity: "With a pop of energy and colour, the dynamic swoosh is created from elements of the new logo. It encapsulates how Suits Me is by your side to weave around your financial obligations, and support you in achieving your financial aspirations, regardless of whoever you are, and whatever your situation and lifestyle.

At the heart of Suits Me's rebranding strategy, they wanted to provide their account holders with a great user experience. One way they've done this is by replacing their traditional blue colour scheme with bright, gradient colours against a fresh white background that better reflects their unique and diverse customer base.

Suits Me's new tagline, "the account for everyone", represents the fintech's mission to break down the restrictive barriers that exclude people from mainstream financial products. This frequently leads to people getting trapped by the 'banking poverty premium', blocking their access to the best deals, credit products and often results in paying hundreds of pounds more a year on basic goods and services.

Matthew Sanders, CEO, spoke about the impact the rebranding will have on their 150,000+ account holders. He said: "Our customers are at the heart of what we do, and we strive to give them the best experience when it comes to navigating the world of personal finance. The rebrand is just the start of even more amazing benefits we want to give our account holders, with no additional costs attached. Some of the benefits already on offer include an exclusive cashback reward programme to help our account holders to save money, plus a multilingual customer care team so anybody can feel comfortable speaking to us in their preferred language."

This is the start of the new, modern Suits Me, with plenty more exciting plans coming up in September and Q4 2021.

Notes to the Editor:

Snapshot of an Average Suits Me Account Holder:

65% of account holders are male

Average age: 25-34

Nationality: English, Romanian, Bulgarian, and Polish

Customer Values: Transparency, Honesty, Integrity, and Reliability

Links

Check out the new Suits Me website here: suitsmecard.com

Find out more about brand consultants, oser, here: www.oser.io

Contact

Kim Roberts

Marketing and Communications Director

[email protected]

07855503443

About Suits Me:

Suits Me are a hassle-free alternative to traditional banking, offering personal accounts with access to online banking, a mobile banking app and a contactless debit card. Suits Me was founded in 2015 to provide an account to customers who may have poor or no credit history, no proof of address, or struggle to open an account with a traditional bank.

Currently operating in Cheshire, UK, Suits Me gives people an alternative solution to a high street bank. Suits Me do not perform credit checks and provides all their account holders with access to their exclusive cashback reward programme.

For more information, go to suitsmecard.com or follow us @suitsmecard on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Suits Me

Related Links

https://suitsmecard.com

