FinTech Universe Revolves Around Planet Wealth, Memphis

Local business leaders celebrate Memphis startup and its mission to close the wealth gap

"We're private equity for everyone," said Sossaman in his address to attendees. "What our platform essentially does is to remove all of the barriers that keep people from taking control of their own financial futures. Using our products, all of our community members can create their own investments or invest in someone else's idea without wasting profit on legal fees, document preparation, and administrative costs."

The evening was hosted at the state-of-the-art Crosstown Theater in historic Midtown Memphis. The theater is part of the larger Crosstown Arts complex, itself a reflection of the Planet Wealth approach to looking at an old concept in a new way. Crosstown Arts and Crosstown Theater nurture numerous local Memphis business endeavors by giving them the time and opportunity to grow in an extremely collaborative, repurposed space that was formerly a Sears, Roebuck, & Co. distribution center.

About Planet Wealth:

Planet Wealth is democratizing access to America's investment system - taking it from Wall Street to Main Street. Planet Wealth aims to provide income and wealth building opportunities that empower strong income and return potential for the average player; to assist the masses in building financial networks worldwide which wield as much power as the pros, taking advantage of opportunity with their combined force. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the company launched on July 4th, 2021. https://planetwealth.com/

