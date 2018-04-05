FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform

Mr. Schwarzbach joins inFactor from Orchard Platform where he most recently served as a Manager on the Business Development team. Orchard Platform is the leading provider of data, technology, and software to the online lending industry. In 2015, Forbes Magazine ranked Orchard Platform as one of its "Next Billion Dollar Startups". Prior to Orchard Platform, Mr. Schwarzbach served as a senior associate on the US interest rate trading desk at the Royal Bank of Scotland where he specialized in exotic interest rate options, mortgage backed securities, and interest rate derivative trading. Mr. Schwarzbach holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy Studies from Duke University. He will be working out of the company's New York City office.

The inFactorIQ platform, which will debut at Lendit Fintech USA 2018, on April 9th, in San Francisco, CA, is technology platform that offers an end-to-end loan servicing, payments processing, borrower verification, and analytics solution for SME loan originators and all associated parties involved in the lifecycle of a loan.

McLean Wilson, the Chief Executive Officer of inFactor said, "Ethan is a great addition to our team. He has an exceptional understanding of the FinTech universe and brings a strong subject matter expertise to the organization. I have known Ethan for a number of years and am very pleased to have him heading up this project for us."

Regarding the new position and the inFactor IQ platform, Mr. Schwarzbach said, "inFactorIQ was born out of countless concerns from investors and originators regarding data integrity, transparency, and real-time access to verified portfolio performance. By initiating the borrower application process, creating loan documents, servicing the loans, and processing all payments through our platform, inFactorIQ controls the entire data flow, and in turn we are able to grant all stakeholders real-time, secure access to unadulterated, verified data."

About inFactor:

inFactor is an integrated Financial Technology company providing liquidity solutions across the spectrum of non-bank lending. The company exists to fill the chasm between the capital needs of small and midsized businesses and the services offered by the traditional banking system. inFactor operates three distinct, but complimentary, lines of business including direct finance, institutional structured finance, and servicing & analytics.

About inFactorIQ:

As the servicing and analytics side of inFactor, inFactorIQ provides a full-suite of products and services tailored specifically to meet the needs of SME loan originators, institutional investors, brokers, and borrowers.

