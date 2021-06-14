FinTechs Safened and DepositBook announce a Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safened, based in Amsterdam and its US broker/dealer affiliate Safened US Inc. are pleased to announce their strategic partnership with DepositBook, a UK and Dubai based deposit platform. With this partnership Safened will be able to provide US and European corporate and institutional clients access through their Global Liquidity Platform to the DepositBook's network of Partner Banks based in countries of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council e.g. United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait) and Asia.

"Our partnership provides a unique wholesale liquidity solution for our US and European corporate and institutional clients, whilst offering highly rated GCC banks attractive USD funding alternatives. With our partnership, we can offer our US customers potentially attractive risk adjusted returns on term deposit offers of these GCC banks," according to Chris van Straeten, Co-Founder & Director of Safened.

The strategic partnership will also cover joint product roll outs and explore cost and revenue synergy and will create a truly global, cross-border marketplace by connecting banks with corporate and non-bank institutional depositors using advanced technologies and transaction processing structures.

"The partnership between Safened and DepositBook will significantly accelerate growth and provide a strong value proposition to the customers and Partner Banks of both platforms. We will benefit immensely from the scale and global presence of a combined platform and are excited to be embarking on this journey with them," said Sid Bhandari, Founder & Director of DepositBook.

About Safened | www.safened.com

Safened US is a registered Broker/Dealer that has developed industry leading deposit technology, seamlessly connecting high value US corporate and institutional clients with a wide variety of global banks.

About Deposit Book | www.deposit-book.com

DepositBook is a UK (regulated by FCA) and UAE (DIFC) based global marketplace for wholesale deposits (High Value Deposits). The platform matches banks with high value cash depositors (Global Corporates, Funds and NBFI's) looking for yield enhancement with access to preferential rates from banks across the globe.

