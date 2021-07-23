FINTECH.TV Announces Square One With Romeen Sheth

This ongoing series focuses on interviews with some of today's most iconic Founders, Executives and Thought Leaders in technology. The host, Romeen Sheth, is a technology investor and entrepreneur; he leads the discussion with guests focusing on how these men and women have built incredibly successful businesses and the professional and personal obstacles they had to overcome. Sheth's successful Square One Podcast will now be a video series exclusively on FINTECH.TV.

Positioned towards new entrants in the technology industry, founders, operators and investors, these conversations will give viewers a perspective on how technology is disrupting different industries and the impact innovation is having across the globe.

The first series of guests include:

David Sacks - Founder, Craft Ventures & Former COO, PayPal

Kunal Bahl - Co-Founder & CEO, Snapdeal

Kavita Gupta, Executive Producer & Co-Founder, FINTECH.TV, said, "We are thrilled to bring Romeen and the unique perspective and enlightening interviews he has shared on the Square One podcast to life in video format on our platform for a global audience. Romeen's experience as an investor and entrepreneur offers a different lens to the stories of some of the most impressive founders, operators and executives in the technology industry today." Gupta added, "I experienced his professionalism and ability to dig deep when I was a guest on his podcast. It was clear to us that he fit into our ethos. Bringing him onto our platform is another example of how FINTECH.TV is the home for thought leaders in business."

"I'm thrilled to bring Square One to the FINTECH.TV platform. I have been impressed by the cohesive vision of the FINTECH.TV team and the global reach of the FINTECH.TV platform. I am looking forward to sharing the stories, insights and learnings of many of the most successful members of the technology industry with a global audience," said Romeen Sheth, Entrepreneur & Technology Investor.

You can view the promo here: SQUARE ONE WITH ROMEEN SHETH

About Romeen Sheth:

Romeen is an active technology investor and has invested in a number of leading startups including: Boom Aerospace, Kraken, Docker, Republic, Shiprocket, Flockjay, Skill Lync, Career Karma, Mati, Matter, Leda Health, Atmos, Akido Labs and 20+ others.

He is also a Special Advisor to Tribe Capital Growth Corporation - a $276M Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) listed on NASDAQ as $ATVCU.

Romeen has a Juris Doctorate (JD) from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Philosophy, magna cum laude from Duke University.

About FINTECH.TV

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform bringing you top thought leadership interviews in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs and ESG. With a studio presence at leading international exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange, FINTECH.TV reaches 850M households globally through distribution on their digital and broadcast platform. U.S. and international channels include ETNow India, TimesNow India, Bloomberg Television, CNBC Africa, and CNBC Arabia.

