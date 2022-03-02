Fintegra Secures $30 Million Credit Facility

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for working capital remains robust, and the alternative lending industry continues to expand. Fintegra, a fintech direct funder, has secured a credit facility of $30 million from Bastion Funding. The credit facility will help Fintegra address the growing demand from business owners for fast and reliable access to working capital. Fintegra is a market leader with respect to its commitment to transparency, trust, and integrity. The news of the Bastion credit facility comes on the heels of Fintegra's recent announcement that Roger Ferguson, retired TIAA CEO and former Federal Reserve Vice Chair, joined its leadership team as an investor and strategic advisor.

The Fintegra – Bastion Partnership

Glenn Forman, Fintegra's CEO, commented "The Bastion credit facility is a terrific complement to our existing sources of credit – largely high net worth individuals and family offices. We've gotten to know the Bastion team quite well over the past several months and are confident that they'll be an excellent business partner. We've been impressed by both their experience in the merchant cash advance space and their ethics. Securing this credit facility is another milestone in Fintegra's journey towards becoming a household name in the small business financing industry."

Jay Brayden, Bastion's Managing Partner, added "We are extremely excited about the opportunity to partner with Fintegra and its talented management team. Our partnership will allow Fintegra to support the growth of small businesses throughout the United States."

Fintegra Waiving All Fees During March

To celebrate securing its latest credit facility, Fintegra is waiving all processing and origination fees during the month of March. "Our March Madness campaign will put more money in the hands of business owners, who can immediately invest those funds in their businesses" commented Bret Dunlap, Fintegra's President.

About Fintegra

Fintegra is an alternative financing company that provides small businesses with rapid injections of working capital to fuel their growth and sustain their success. Its team of professionals is passionate about helping business owners achieve their dreams and aspires to become the preferred funder of every small business in the United States. Fintegra distinguishes itself through its proprietary technology and disciplined, data-driven underwriting. Fintegra's name was derived by combining 'fintech' with 'integrity,' and Fintegra professionals take their company's name seriously, holding themselves to the highest standard of ethics in everything they do. Learn more at https://getfintegra.com. Learn more about partnering with Fintegra at https://getfintegra.com/partner. Direct media and partnership inquiries to [email protected].

About Bastion Funding

Bastion Funding is an innovative private investment firm focused on providing creative financing solutions to small and midsized businesses operating in the alternative finance space throughout North America. To date, Bastion has provided over $700 million in committed capital across 35+ transactions to traditional consumer lending platforms and rising players in the financial technology industry. Bastion has a successful track record of partnering with companies with strong management teams and committed equity backing to support company growth from the initial growth stage through public listing. Learn more at https://bastionfunding.com.

Media contact:

Kobi Ben Meir

[email protected]

(800) 316-9707

SOURCE Fintegra