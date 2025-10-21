Fintel Connect CEO Nicky Senyard Wins Industry Legend Award for Outstanding Contribution

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a moment that marks both personal achievement and industry-wide recognition, Nicky Senyard, CEO and founder of Fintel Connect, has been named the winner of the Industry Legend Award (Outstanding Contribution) at the 2025 Global Performance Marketing Awards, in London.

Nicky Senyard, CEO of Fintel Connect Wins Industry Legend Award.

The Industry Legend Award stands as one of the highest honors in performance marketing, celebrating individuals who have not only driven innovation but have also shaped the very fabric of the industry. The recognition comes at a pivotal time for the industry, as performance marketing continues to evolve in the age of AI, regulation, and shifting consumer expectations. Senyard's leadership and advocacy for ethical, data-driven partnerships have made her a guiding force in this new era inspiring marketers, innovators, and entrepreneurs alike.

"I'm truly honored to receive this award," said Senyard. "When I first started in affiliate marketing, I never imagined it would hold my attention for 25 years. The evolving strategies and shifting guardrails have kept things interesting, but what's really kept me engaged is that it's a deeply human channel. At its core, it's always been about building authentic, measurable connections. That's why this recognition isn't just about my journey, it reflects the collective effort of so many who've been committed to raising the bar for our industry. I'm proud to be part of this community, and excited for what's still to come."

The Global Performance Marketing Awards ceremony took place on October 20, 2025, in London, bringing together leaders from around the world to celebrate excellence and innovation across the ecosystem.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is a performance marketing technology company specializing in the financial services sector. With a mission to drive responsible growth, Fintel Connect empowers financial brands and publishers through advanced tracking, compliance, and partner management solutions. The company is trusted by leading banks, fintechs, and financial institutions across North America.

About The Performance Marketing Awards

The Global Performance Marketing Awards (GPMA) recognizes exceptional achievements in the performance marketing industry, including affiliate, paid media, and influencer marketing, by celebrating successful campaigns, teams, and companies globally. It offers a platform for industry leaders to connect and share best practices.

Media Contact:

Farshid Zavosh

604-719-6282

[email protected]

SOURCE Fintel Connect