Fintel Connect CEO Nominated for RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards

VANCOUVER,BC, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintel Connect is proud to announce its founder and CEO, Nicky Senyard, has been nominated for the 30th Annual RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards.

The founder and CEO of Fintel Connect has been selected amongst Canada's Top Female Entrepreneurs

The RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards, sponsored by the Royal Bank of Canada, is the premier national awards program celebrating the achievements of the most successful Canadian female entrepreneurs. Now in its 30th year, tens of thousands have been nominated and over 200 women have taken home the top awards for demonstrating excellence — from economic growth to social change, across multiple sectors.

"It's an honour to be nominated," shares Senyard. "As a leader of a women-led technology company in financial services, I'm proud to be surrounded by talented, capable women that are shaping the future of technology and finance across Canada. It's an exciting role to be in as we help drive growth in a male-dominated industry."

Senyard founded Fintel Connect, the leading specialist in performance marketing technology for financial services, in January 2020. The company provides marketing intelligence solutions for financial brands across North America and is led by an all-women C-suite team.

RBC's awards showcase forward-thinking entrepreneurs who have recognized a new market, product, service, technological advancement, or opportunity and led the way. Nominees have demonstrated outstanding leadership within their company and market, and have set standards for originality, quality, and successful management. Award finalists will be announced in September 2022, and the winners will be announced at the November 2022 gala event.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is the leading specialist in performance marketing technology for the financial industry. As a marketing intelligence solution built specifically for financial services, Fintel Connect serves North American fintechs, banks, credit unions, and insurtechs. The company's suite of turn-key products drive scalable growth through its tracking and reporting platform, curated network of financial publishers and influencers, and AI-driven marketing compliance tools. As a proud partner of the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program, Fintel Connect is helping build the next generation of digital banking. Discover how Fintel Connect helps brands scale their growth: www.fintelconnect.com.

Media inquiries: Gilian Ortillan, 604-783-1724, [email protected]

For brands: Please visit https://www.fintelconnect.com/brands

For publishers interested in joining our network, please visit http://www.fintelconnect.com/publishers

