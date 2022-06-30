Fintel Connect Named "High Performer" in G2's 2022 Summer Report of Technology Solutions

Fintel Connect, an AI-powered partner marketing growth solution for financial services, is recognized as a leading Affiliate Marketing Software in G2's 2022 Summer Report.

VANCOUVER, BC , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintel Connect, the leading specialist in partner marketing technology for the financial services space, is proud to be awarded five distinct accolades in Affiliate Marketing Software for G2's 2022 Summer Report.

This marks the company's ninth consecutive quarter of being included in G2's report since Fintel Connect launched its platform in 2020.

Fintel Connect, an AI-powered partner marketing growth solution for financial services, is recognized as a leading Affiliate Marketing Software in G2's 2022 Summer Report.

G2 is a leading technology marketplace that helps business professionals, investors, and analysts evaluate and compare software. Its quarterly reports highlight top-performing technology solutions as determined by reviewers.

In this quarter's report, Fintel Connect has been recognized as "High Performer" for its high number of positive reviews and rank in customer satisfaction. It has also received badges in additional categories, including "Momentum Leader," "Easiest Admin" and "Easiest To Do Business With," with many of its five-star reviews citing the company's supportive team as a highlight.

Fintel Connect is the only performance marketing platform dedicated to financial services, and many of its current partners have cited Fintel's G2 reviews as a factor in their decision to join.

"We're honored to be recognized by G2 again this quarter," says Nicky Senyard, CEO and Founder of Fintel Connect. "It underscores the power that partnerships have to propel a business forward, and it's thanks to the support of our financial industry partners that G2 has chosen to include us in its report.

If you are a financial brand looking for drive more customers online, read our expert guide on boosting your customer acquisition.

If you are a publisher or influencer looking to partner with top-tier financial brands, learn more about joining our network for free.

About G2

G2 is the world's leading tech marketplace that helps business professionals, buyers, investors, and industry analysts make smarter software decisions by comparing the business software and services based on user ratings and synthesized social data.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is the leading specialist in performance marketing technology for the financial industry. As a marketing intelligence solution built specifically for financial services, Fintel Connect serves North American fintechs, banks, credit unions, and insurtechs. The company's suite of turn-key products drive scalable growth through its tracking and reporting platform, curated network of financial publishers and influencers, and AI-driven marketing compliance tools. As a proud partner of the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program, Fintel Connect is helping build the next generation of digital banking. Discover how Fintel Connect helps brands scale their growth: www.fintelconnect.com.

