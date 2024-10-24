FinThrive® Achieves Claims Management Certification for Oracle Health Patient Accounting

Close collaboration on functionality, performance and a unified login experience brings seamless real-time claims edits to Oracle Health customers

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc., a healthcare revenue cycle management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, and Oracle Health today announced completion of a joint development effort and certification that enables streamlined API integration between FinThrive's claims management solution and Oracle Health Patient Accounting.

Oracle Health Patient Accounting helps enable customers to achieve optimal financial outcomes by focusing on automation and extensibility. FinThrive Claims Manager, a content-rich integrated billing solution, maximizes first-pass payment rates, helps reduce the likelihood of denials, and now integrates directly into the solution, providing content-rich editing throughout the complete claim life cycle.

Oracle Health customers will now have access to FinThrive Claims Manager's extensive content library including government, commercial, national and state-based payer-specific edits for both institutional and professional claims, categorized to work smoothly within the Oracle Health system workflow.

"Oracle and FinThrive share a passion for going beyond the vendor relationship and partnering with our customers to advance innovation. This joint development effort directly resulted from customers asking for a single, seamless workflow for their billing," said Hemant Goel, President and CEO, FinThrive. "We are excited to expand our nearly 25 years of collaboration with Oracle to deliver a solution that elevates and simplifies the user experience for our joint customers. This is a great example of FinThrive's commitment to customer value while living our mission to make the business side of healthcare a more frictionless experience for providers, payers and patients."

About FinThrive

FinThrive helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections, and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. Providing one of healthcare's most comprehensive revenue cycle management SaaS platforms, FinThrive's holistic approach to revenue management offers patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning and robotic process automation, data and analytics, and education solutions. Three out of five U.S. hospitals and health systems are using FinThrive today. For more information, visit finthrive.com.

