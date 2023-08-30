FinThrive and RIP Medical Debt Use the Power of Data to Launch Patients Toward Financial Freedom by Relieving $10B in Medical Debt

News provided by

FinThrive

30 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

FinThrive provides financial and economic stability data for RIP Medical Debt, to qualify patients for their debt relief program

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc., a healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, contributes valuable financial and economic stability data to RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that has abolished over $10 billion of burdensome debt for more than 6.5 million families to date. This partnership will play a pivotal role in eliminating the nation's growing medical healthcare debt, which has reached $195 billion according to the Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP).

"Providing over $10 billion in relief for individuals and families who suffer under the weight of unpayable medical bills is a major milestone for our organization," said Allison Sesso, President and CEO of RIP Medical Debt. "We are confident that our relationship with FinThrive will continue to advance our ability to provide reprieve to those who need it most. This partnership represents RIP Medical Debt's commitment to our mission—abolishing financially burdensome medical debt."

The partnership begins with data supply, where outstanding medical debt data is selected and shared via Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP). Results are then reported, and new populations are cycled for analysis. The second phase of the process involves applying Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Risk Attribute data for patients who fall at or below 400% of the Federal Poverty Line (FPL). RIP Medical Debt works directly with collection agencies and/or health systems and physician groups to identify these patients, and then buy the debt for debt relief. As a result, the patient is liberated from the financial and emotional burden that debt holds on their life.

"The partnership between FinThrive and RIP Medical Debt highlights the transformative impact the right data at the right time can have on a person's livelihood," said John Yount, Chief Innovation Officer of FinThrive. "This data expands SDoH initiatives by focusing on data-driven equity. Allowing providers to earn revenue from dormant bad debt accounts without subjecting patients to aggressive collections actions is a true win-win."

Medical debt is an issue that currently affects the majority of Americans. Health Systems Tracker reports that 23 million people owe at least $250 in medical debt. This number is grossly increased for people with disabilities or poor health. FinThrive's precise data helps RIP Medical Debt expand relief efforts with the ability to identify quickly and accurately those in need. This collaboration generates a financial reprieve for millions of Americans.

About FinThrive
FinThrive helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections, and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. Providing one of healthcare's most comprehensive revenue cycle management SaaS platforms, FinThrive's holistic approach to revenue management offers patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning & robotic process automation, data & analytics, and education solutions. More than 3,200 healthcare providers are using FinThrive today. For more information, visit finthrive.com.

About RIP Medical Debt

RIP Medical Debt (RIP) is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was founded in 2014 by two former debt collectors. To date, RIP has acquired—and abolished—over $10 billion of burdensome medical debt, helping more than 6.5 million families and addressing a major social determinant of health. RIP purchases debts for a fraction of face value in bundled portfolios and partners with individuals, faith-based organizations, government, foundations and corporations to empower donors by converting every dollar contributed into $100 of medical debt relief on average.    

RIP partners with hospitals, health systems and physician groups to acquire medical debt for abolishment. To learn more, visit: https://ripmedicaldebt.org   

Media Contact:
Audra Murphy
VP, Strategic Communications, FinThrive
(717) 476-4864
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Daniel Lempert
VP, Communications, RIP Medical Debt
[email protected] 

SOURCE FinThrive

Also from this source

Unlocking Financial Excellence: FinThrive to Showcase Industry's First RCM Technology Adoption Model Designed for Healthcare Providers

Pennsylvania Mountains Healthcare Alliance Adopts FinThrive's Revenue Management Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.