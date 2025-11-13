PLANO, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive, Inc., a leading healthcare revenue management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, has been recognized in the new annual KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performers report in the Insurance Discovery category. This recognition highlights the value that healthcare providers place on AI-powered solutions that deliver superior year-over-year results.

FinThrive Insurance Discover™ Recognized in Inaugural KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performers Report

The KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performers report recognizes healthcare software and services vendors that maintain high customer satisfaction on a three-year rolling basis for a specific offering. This report is based on the cumulative customer scores in six key experience pillars, including culture, loyalty, value, relationship, operations and services. FinThrive's overall performance score consistently met the KLAS threshold of 90+ (on a 100-point scale) from December 2021 to December 2024.

"Earning a place in KLAS' inaugural Consistent High Performers report is an honor and one that belongs first to the customers we serve. It is their collaboration and candid feedback that drives this recognition. It is our customers' voices guiding our mission to uphold the highest standards of reliability and transparency," said Hemant Goel, president and CEO of FinThrive. "We applaud KLAS for honoring top performers in customer experience - acknowledging a powerful solution, alone, is not enough to provide a top-tier customer experience, but instead, must be coupled with true partnership."

FinThrive Insurance Discover performs comprehensive searches throughout the patient journey to find missing billable coverage. Using proprietary algorithms and hundreds of patient-data query permutations, the solution identifies coverage across self-pay and non-self-pay accounts and continuously monitors from the point of pre-service through post-discharge for up to 12 months. Supported by Best in KLAS technology and a consultative team to enhance your reimbursement strategy, Insurance Discover has uncovered more than $8.9 billion in billable coverage.

"Being named a KLAS Consistent High Performer means you don't just delight customers once: you keep doing so year after year," said CEO of KLAS Research, Adam Gale. "Companies at this level pair reliable results with proactive partnership, transparent communication, and continual improvement. That consistency builds the trust providers depend on to deliver better care."

Learn more about how FinThrive's Insurance Discover solution and RCM data intelligence platform can help organizations enhance their revenue recovery process

About FinThrive:

FinThrive is redefining revenue cycle management with innovation and intelligence at its core. Our AI-powered software unifies data and workflows to help healthcare organizations maximize revenue, reduce costs, accelerate cash collections, and maintain regulatory compliance. As one of the most advanced SaaS platforms in healthcare, FinThrive offers a connected, holistic approach to revenue optimization, spanning patient access, charge integrity, claims and contract management, automation, analytics, and education. Today, three out of five U.S. hospitals and health systems trust FinThrive to transform financial performance. Learn more at FinThrive.com.

About KLAS:

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

