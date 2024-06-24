FinThrive Leads HFMA Annual Conference with Thought Leadership, Research and Solutions Supporting the RCM Platform Effect

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinThrive , a healthcare revenue cycle management software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider advancing the healthcare economy, continues to drive the industry forward through partnership and thought leadership at the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) 2024 Annual Conference in Las Vegas, NV, June 24-27 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. FinThrive can be found in booth 225, the FinThrive lounge or one of FinThrive's two thought leadership sessions.

Revenue Cycle Management Technology Adoption Model:

On Wednesday, June 26 at 9:50 a.m. in room Mandalay F, speakers Mark Janiszewski, Chief Solution Officer with FinThrive, and Miguel "Mike" Vigo, Chief Revenue Cycle Officer with UC San Diego Health, will present on the industry's first Revenue Cycle Management Technology Adoption Model (RCMTAM), aligned with HFMA. RCMTAM is a company-agnostic benchmarking assessment to help revenue cycle leaders prioritize and plan for technology modernization.

The Data Humanity Lab – Driving Health Equity Initiatives:

On Tuesday, June 25 at 4:10 p.m. in room Breakers H, speakers Brian Urban, Director of Innovation and Emerging Markets at FinThrive, and Ryan Riddle, VP of Patient Access NETX at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, will present The Data Humanity Lab: Driving Health Equity Initiatives. FinThrive's Data Humanity Lab is designed to help researchers, providers and payers accelerate health equity within the U.S. healthcare ecosystem with the use of donated social determinates of health (SDOH) data.

More thought leadership is on display as FinThrive announces publication of "The RȻM Advantage: Transformative Revenue Management for Healthcare," authored by industry expert and VP of Health Insights at FinThrive, Jonathan Wiik. In this third book, Wiik explains why Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) needs to evolve beyond traditional RCM approaches, breaking the cycle of inefficiency and placing more focus and enablement on proactive revenue management and optimization. FinThrive will host two book signings with Wiik, June 25 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. in FinThrive exhibit space, booth #225 and June 26 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. in the FinThrive lounge.

Additionally, FinThrive is pleased to announce the recent launch of Standby Eligibility and Standby Claims Manager , healthcare's first standby options designed to bring peace of mind via backup solutions for provider's RCM and business operations should they be interrupted by unforeseen circumstances like the industry's recent cybersecurity event. Also new to the portfolio is Contract Model Analyzer, which helps RCM leaders understand the financial impacts of payer contracts with forecasting and analytics.

FinThrive is also meeting with HFMA Annual attendees to share recent customer outcomes of the platform's Real-Time Insurance Discovery functions. Experts on the RCM Technology Adoption Model, offered through HFMA and FinThrive, will also be onsite to discuss how this complimentary assessment helps providers achieve their vision for revenue management.

About FinThrive

FinThrive helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections, and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. Providing one of healthcare's most comprehensive revenue cycle management SaaS platforms, FinThrive's holistic approach to revenue management offers patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning & robotic process automation, data & analytics, and education solutions.

