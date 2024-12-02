Fintica AI and Legend Arb of Hong Kong Announce Strategic Investment and Partnership

HONG KONG, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintica AI Ltd, a leading innovator in next-generation AI solutions for capital markets, and Legend Arb Trading Limited, a Hong Kong-based proprietary trading firm with a global footprint across major financial hubs such as Shanghai, Taiwan, and Singapore, have announced a strategic investment and partnership.

Through this collaboration, Legend Arb has made a strategic investment in Fintica AI, strengthening the partnership between the two companies. This alliance will empower Legend Arb to advance its quantitative trading capabilities by harnessing Fintica AI's unique unsupervised artificial intelligence technology. The partnership also aims to launch innovative new products and solutions. Simultaneously, Fintica AI will expand its business development efforts and market presence in Hong Kong and the Greater China region.

Kace Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Legend Arb, stated:

"Legend Arb is excited to collaborate with Fintica AI and its world-class AI technology team, known for pioneering advancements in quantitative modeling for financial markets. By combining Fintica AI's deep academic and R&D expertise with our robust trading experience, we are poised to unlock significant value and drive innovation in quantitative trading strategies."

Philippe Metoudi, Chief Executive Officer of Fintica AI, remarked:

"This partnership with Legend Arb represents a significant step forward in our mission to revolutionize the financial markets with advanced AI solutions. By joining forces, we can harness our respective strengths, explore the untapped potential of Hong Kong and Greater China's financial sector, and deliver transformative innovations that shape the future of quantitative investment."

About Fintica AI Ltd:

Fintica AI is a leading fintech company specializing in advanced AI solutions for capital markets. Its flagship platform, Spectrum MRI, delivers state-of-the-art tools for identifying market regimes across asset classes, including equities, fixed income, and commodities. By offering predictive analytics and robust risk-management capabilities, Fintica AI empowers investment managers, quantitative analysts, and strategic allocation teams with cutting-edge decision support tools. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, the company maintains a strong presence in major global financial hubs, driving innovation and excellence in the financial industry.

About Legend Arb Trading Limited:

Legend Arb is a Hong Kong-based proprietary trading company with a global presence in major financial centers like Shanghai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Specialized in pricing of Chinese-related products, equity index futures, and commodities futures, Legend Arb acts as a committed market maker to provide liquidity for HKEX and SGX.

For further information:

Visit www.fintica-ai.com

email [email protected].

SOURCE Fintica AI, Ltd.