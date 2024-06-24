FINTOVA AND NEXGEN360 COMBINE FORCES TO LAUNCH FINTOVA PARTNERS AND BOLSTER FINANCIAL SERVICES EXPERTISE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintova LLC and Nexgen360 LLC, leading consultancies offering strategic advisory, technology, operations, and risk management services to the financial services industry, today announced their merger to form Fintova Partners LLC.

This powerful combination brings together accomplished financial services veterans with extensive domain experience at industry giants like Blackrock, BNY Mellon, UBS, Apex Fund Solutions, and Trident Trust Group. The company's leaders have also been integral to the creation of leading technology and data platforms, including Blackrock's Aladdin. Fintova Partners will leverage this deep expertise to continue to provide best-in-class services to investment management firms and other financial institutions as they navigate an ever-evolving industry landscape.

"The financial services industry is undergoing a data-driven revolution," said Gary Maier, Managing Principal of Fintova LLC. "The impact of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies will be transformative. Fintova Partners is at the forefront, helping clients unlock the power of data and AI to support alpha generation, optimize operations, enhance risk management, and ultimately deliver superior client experiences. Our extensive knowledge of the full investment management lifecycle, along with our experience in having served as hands-on C-level leaders at top-tier industry firms, differentiates us from more generalized providers. We truly bring a financial services industry lens, and a strategic business perspective to everything we do."

Thalius Hecksher, Founder and CEO of Nexgen360 LLC, added, "Investment managers today are increasingly looking to outsource a range of operational functions to focus on their core investment strategies. They need access to proven professionals who can ensure the adoption of best practices, while guiding them through the complexities of today's technology and operational requirements. Fintova Partners is perfectly positioned to meet this growing demand, servicing clients from launch to growth."

Fintova Partners offers a comprehensive suite of services, starting with strategic advisory and on-demand C-level leadership to ensure clear direction and strong execution. The company provides clients of all sizes with the same industry competencies, innovative thinking, technology capabilities, and robust risk management solutions that are the hallmark of world-class investment management platforms. They also work with clients to drive operational efficiencies and process improvements that deliver real cost savings and reduced operational risks. Fintova Partners empowers its clients to focus on sustainable growth.

By combining their strategic advisory expertise with the proven technology and operational capabilities of the two firms, Fintova Partners will be the go-to shop for investment management and associated servicing firms seeking to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital age.

