Fintova Partners and Cogendi Join Forces to Empower Family Offices Across the Americas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintova Partners, a leading technology and operations consultancy to investment management organizations, today announced a partnership with Cogendi, a renowned Fintech solution provider headquartered in Paris, France that caters to Family Office and Ultra High Net Worth Individual (UHNWI) clients. Through this agreement, Fintova Partners becomes the exclusive distributor of Cogendi's innovative portfolio reporting platform in the Americas.

Addressing a Critical Need

"Family Offices, UHNWIs, and their wealth managers often struggle with inflexible reporting tools when it comes to bringing together liquid and illiquid investments. Cogendi provides the most flexible dashboard and reporting solution for multi-asset class portfolios," said Guillaume Velut, CEO of Cogendi. "The partnership with Fintova Partners is a strategic move for Cogendi. Our solution has empowered global investors for over two decades, and we're excited to extend that reach to Family Offices across the Americas. Fintova Partners' proven track record in investment management technology, extensive network, and collaborative approach make them the ideal partner to bring Cogendi's benefits to this significant market."

"We're committed to empowering clients through the use of robust data-driven capabilities and tools," said Thalius Hecksher, Managing Partner of Fintova Partners. "Cogendi addresses a key challenge for UHNWIs and their family offices, delivering a user-friendly platform to better manage their entire investment portfolio. Their application of generative AI is particularly impressive, adding fresh contextual insights and rich commentary to an already extensive portfolio dataset. This is a real game-changer for the industry, and it's only the beginning."

Cogendi: Untangling Your Portfolio with the #1 Family Office Reporting Solution

Cogendi's platform offers a comprehensive suite of features, including:

Covers all asset classes and portfolio structures.

Enables agile portfolio engineering, including aggregations and carve-outs.

Provides robust investment analytics, including modeling, forecasting, and AI enhancements.

Creates amazing dashboards and rich reporting, including for fully branded client portals.

Facilitates seamless data integration.

Delivers a fully personalized web solution accessible from anywhere.

About Fintova Partners

Fintova Partners is a leading consultancy providing strategic advisory, technology, risk management, and operations services to investment management firms, fintechs, and other financial institutions. The firm's accomplished professionals leverage their extensive industry experience to help clients navigate the complexities of the financial services landscape, optimize the investment management lifecycle, and achieve their business goals.

About Cogendi

Cogendi is a renowned Fintech solution provider from Paris, France, with over 25 years of experience. Their user-friendly platform offers a unique combination of flexibility, customization, and powerful analytics designed to streamline wealth management for family offices and UHNWIs.

Media Contact(s):

Fintova Partners

Thalius Hecksher

[email protected]

+1 833 346 8682 x802

Cogendi

Cathy Hornby

[email protected]

+33 1 41 91 75 75

SOURCE Fintova Partners