FinTron Invest to Offer Investing Services Through its New App with Apex Clearing as Custodian

2,000+ fractional stocks & ETFs

Automated investment features

Automated savings features – the Meal Calculator and Master Budget

Educational tools and simulated trading games

The FinTron app also offers a full suite of banking products backed by Radius Bank. Banking features include:

Free ATM withdrawals worldwide

Interest bearing checking accounts

Mobile Check Deposits

In-app statements

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Apex Clearing, an industry leader who has cleared for the likes of major fintechs and wealth managers," said Wilder Rumpf, FinTron's 25-year-old CEO and founder. "Our goal is to empower young people to overcome the fear of investing and working with Apex will enable us to connect with these digital natives at the level they have come to expect."

"Since our founding nearly a decade ago as one of the first all-digital custody and clearing firms, Apex has been trailblazing through the fintech space with today's consumer in mind," said Dustin Kirkland, Chief Product Office of Apex Clearing. "We never stop enhancing our technology as we aim to level the playing field, and FinTron's app launch featuring investing and fractional trading does just that, and in a scalable way to support their future growth."

For generations, personal finance has been done the old, complicated way. For this generation, there's FinTron.

About FinTron

We accelerate the financial freedom of the digital generation through better education, affordable financial products, and philanthropic give-back programs.

To learn more about FinTron, please visit our website, and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Apex Clearing Corporation

Apex Clearing is the fintech for fintechs powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management. Our proprietary enterprise-grade technology delivers speed, efficiency, and flexibility to firms ranging from innovative start-ups to blue-chip brands focused on transformation to capture a new generation of investors. We help our clients provide the seamless digital experiences today's consumers expect with the throughput and scalability needed by fast-growing, high-volume financial services businesses. Founded in 2012, Apex Clearing is registered with the SEC, a member of FINRA and a participant in SIPC.

For more information, visit the Apex Clearing website, and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Michael Herley for FinTron

[email protected]

203.308.1409

Carissa Felger/Genna Pirrong for Apex Clearing

[email protected]

312.319.9233

