FinTron Launches New Investing Company Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut

WESTPORT, Conn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTron Invest, one of the youngest investment firms to become a FINRA Member Broker-Dealer (all founders 25 and under), announced today the launch of their newly licensed investing company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. FinTron will offer investing services through its new, fully connected, all-in-one investing and investment education app, designed by the mobile generation for the mobile generation. The FinTron app is currently available on IOS devices, coming soon to Android.

There has been a significant outflow of millennials relocating from Connecticut over the past few years. With its operations headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, FinTron will contribute to the state economy by providing new employment and internship opportunities to local college students and graduates. FinTron currently employs over 30 staff and contractors. With its new app features, including fractional trading in over 600 stocks and ETFs, budgeting tools, and on-demand / jargon-free education, FinTron will provide financial education tools and resources to today's mobile generation in Connecticut and the surrounding areas.

"Connecticut has been instrumental to FinTron's development - providing us with so many great resources, including the Connecticut Micro-Enterprise Grant, tax credits to early investors, and access to local events that helped us further establish the FinTron brand and product offering," said FinTron's 25-year-old Founder and CEO, Wilder Rumpf. "As young professionals, these are major accomplishments, and we want to do everything we can to give back to our home state."

"The students found FinTron's simulated trading game to be engaging, enjoyed monitoring the progress of their stock, investigating various companies, and purchasing a variety of stocks. The students felt they were becoming a shareholder in the company. The students were enthusiastic when they saw their simulated stock value rise and even more motivated when they knew there was an incentive to win. I was excited to see how much they enjoyed using the program; they found it easy to navigate." - Rosemarie Scioletti, Stratford High School Teacher and Game Administrator

"The simulated FinTron Challenge is a really good supplement for an introductory finance class. I'm dealing with a variety of levels of experience and interest in finance, and I find the user interface is very approachable for my students and helps to make the topic less intimidating. Compared to alternatives on the market that I've used in class and also used personally, it's a big step forward." - Doctor Michael Gorman, Professor and game administrator

About FinTron

FinTron is on a mission to make investing, saving, and budgeting accessible, understandable, and doable for the Mobile Generation through our all-in-one investing, and investment education app. We promote financial freedom for the Digital Generation through better education, affordable financial products, and socially responsible give-back programs. FinTron Invest brokerage accounts are powered by industry leading FinTech APEX Clearing Corp., offering fully SIPC insured accounts.

For generations, personal finance has been done the old, complicated way. For this generation, there's FinTron.

