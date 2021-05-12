FinTron Partners with LendingClub Bank to Offer Digital Banking Services to Mobile-First Generation

WESTPORT, Conn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTron Invest ("FinTron") – a new FinTech company, built by the mobile generation, for the mobile generation – announced today a new partnership with LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC, America's leading digital marketplace bank. This partnership allows FinTron to offer its customers low-cost mobile banking services, including FDIC-insured checking accounts that earn interest, free ATM withdrawals worldwide, and online check deposits – all through the FinTron app.

The FinTron app is a digital banking, investing, and learning platform that provides the mobile generation with the tools they need to build wealth and become smarter about their personal finances.

The FinTron app offers:

Extensive Financial Educational Platform

Daily digestible financial articles

Simulated stock trading game

Lessons and quizzes

Checking Account and FinTron Debit Card

Free ATM withdrawals worldwide

Interest-bearing checking account

Mobile check deposit

Automated savings features

FDIC-insured accounts up to $250,000

Individual Cash Brokerage Accounts Through FinTron Invest

600+ stocks & ETFs, featuring fractional share ownership

Automated investment features

Risk tolerance assessments

Expanded real-time and historical securities data at your fingertips

SIPC-insured accounts up to $500,000 (including up to $250,000 for cash claims)

LendingClub Bank is a leading digital bank that provides a national brand's product depth and the technology of a FinTech Bank upholds a commitment to provide a full complement of products and services that not only meet the growing banking needs of its customers but are also simple and convenient.

"We wanted to create a streamlined banking and investing experience for the Mobile-First generation to help combat their fears around personal finance, and we are excited to partner with LendingClub Bank," said FinTron's 25-year-old CEO and Founder, Wilder Rumpf.

Rumpf continued, "LendingClub Bank's extensive experience working with forward-thinking fintech companies, and its mission of streamlining mobile banking to its customers, attracted us to the Bank. LendingClub Bank is an essential component to our seamlessly integrated mobile banking experience, rounding out our all-in-one investing, banking, and budgeting platform. Our partnership with the LendingClub Bank team energizes us about what the future holds for our customers looking to build financial security."

About FinTron

FinTron is on a mission to make investing, saving, and budgeting accessible, understandable, and doable for the Mobile Generation through our all-in-one investing, and investment education app. We promote financial freedom for the Digital Generation through better education, affordable financial products, and socially responsible give-back programs. FinTron Invest brokerage accounts are powered by industry leading FinTech APEX Clearing Corp., offering fully SIPC insured accounts.

For generations, personal finance has been done the old, complicated way. For this generation, there's FinTron.

To learn more about FinTron, please visit our website

