FINTRX Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 42001 Certifications

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINTRX, the leading private wealth intelligence platform for asset managers and other investment professionals, today announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination.

SOC 2, short for System and Organization Controls 2, is a security and compliance standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It looks at how technology companies manage and protect customer data over time against five criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

The independent audit examined how FINTRX designs and runs its security controls over an extended period, not just at a single point in time. The results provide independent verification that FINTRX controls were suitably designed and operating effectively. This assurance sits alongside FINTRX's recent ISO 42001 certification for AI governance.

"SOC 2 Type 2 has become the bar for enterprise due diligence, and our clients expect the platforms they rely on to meet it," said Russ D'Argento, founder and CEO of FINTRX. "This certification gives them confidence and helps ensure that their data is protected, whether they are working inside our platform, connecting through an integration, or running workflows through their AI tools."

The FINTRX SOC 2 Type 2 report covers how the company stores, processes and protects client data across its private wealth intelligence platform. This includes client relationship management (CRM) integrations with firms such as Salesforce and HubSpot, Snowflake data sharing, and API and Model Context Protocol (MCP) connections that link live FINTRX data to tools such as Claude, ChatGPT and Perplexity. Clients can reference FINTRX SOC 2 Type 2 documentation when conducting vendor security reviews, completing security questionnaires, or satisfying internal compliance requirements.

In addition to SOC 2 Type 2, earlier this year FINTRX achieved ISO 42001 certification, an international standard for managing how organizations develop and use AI. ISO 42001 focuses on putting structure around AI programs — from risk management to transparency to accountability – so they are governed in a consistent, responsible way.

Together, the SOC 2 and ISO 42001 certifications provide independent validation that FINTRX safeguards client data and governs its tools in line with recognized industry standards.

Organizations with formal vendor security review processes, including RIA aggregators, asset managers, ETF issuers, family offices and institutional allocators, can request FINTRX SOC 2 Type 2 documentation to support internal risk, compliance and procurement workflows.

About FINTRX

FINTRX is the leading private wealth intelligence platform, offering the industry's most expansive and up-to-date data on registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, wealth teams, family offices, endowments and foundations. Powered by industry-leading AI, FINTRX helps firms distribute funds, raise capital, recruit advisors, identify M&A targets and drive strategic growth. For more information, visit fintrx.com.

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SOURCE FINTRX