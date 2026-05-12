FINTRX Q1 2026 Family Office Report Shows Entrepreneurs Driving Growth, Favoring Direct, Private Equity and Venture Capital Investments

BOSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINTRX, the leading private wealth intelligence platform for asset managers and other investment professionals, today released its inaugural quarterly Family Office Report, with trends and intelligence for the first quarter of 2026. The findings indicate that family offices continue to be led by first-generation entrepreneurs, with a strong and growing preference for direct investments, private equity and venture capital versus hedge funds and fund-of-funds.

In the first quarter of 2026, FINTRX added 119 family offices worldwide to its platform, which now totals 4,503 multi- and single-family offices globally. FINTRX added 75 new single- and 44 multi-family offices to its platform during the quarter, with North America accounting for 49, Europe and Asia/Oceania with 25 each, Africa/Middle East, 13, and Latin America, seven.

Key findings of the Q1 report include:

Newly added family offices show a clear preference for actively managed alternatives — including direct investments, private equity, real estate, and venture capital — with select exposure to long-only listed equities and fixed income strategies, and comparatively lower interest in hedge funds and fund-of-funds structures.





Of the 119 new profiles added during the quarter, single-family offices (SFOs) account for 63%, while multi-family offices (MFOs) make up 52% of the total FINTRX family office database.





Among the 75 SFOs added during the quarter, 57% are Entrepreneur-origin, driven by wealth created in financial services, real estate, energy, technology and related sectors, and 40% are Generational-origin, driven by real estate, agriculture and financial services.





FINTRX added 1,904 family office contacts in the quarter, showing a modest uptick in female representation versus the broader database, while leadership roles remain concentrated among men.

"First-generation entrepreneurial families are not just creating more family offices — they are investing in ways that look more like an extension of their business-building experience," said Patrick Galvin, research associate for FINTRX. "That often means a preference for direct deals, private equity and venture capital, and a more selective approach to commingled fund structures."

Beyond firm profiles, the report examines the 1,900+ newly added family office contacts, benchmarking them against nearly 30,000 total family office contacts in the FINTRX platform. Managing director, partner and investment analyst rank among the most common titles, reflecting the lean, senior-heavy structures typical of family offices, while prior employment trends point to a strong pipeline from global banks, Big Four accounting firms and leading consulting firms into family office roles.

Methodology

Data in the FINTRX Family Office Report is sourced from the FINTRX private wealth intelligence platform, which tracks more than 4,500 family office profiles and nearly 30,000 contacts across the global wealth channel. Coverage spans single and multi-family offices across all geographies, wealth origins, and investment mandates. All figures reflect the state of the FINTRX database as of March 31, 2026.

To access the full report, visit: https://www.fintrx.com/hubfs/FINTRX%20Q1%202026%20Family%20Office%20Intelligence%20Report.pdf.

About FINTRX

FINTRX is the leading private wealth intelligence platform, offering the industry's most expansive and up-to-date data on registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, wealth teams, family offices, endowments and foundations. Powered by industry-leading AI, FINTRX helps firms distribute funds, raise capital, recruit advisors, identify M&A targets and drive strategic growth. For more information, visit fintrx.com.

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SOURCE FINTRX