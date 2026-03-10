FINTRX Study Finds More Young Women Joining Wealth Management, but Women Overall Still Underrepresented in Revenue-Generating Roles

BOSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINTRX, the leading private wealth intelligence platform for asset managers and other investment professionals, today released a new study, Women in Wealth Management 2026, showing that while more younger women are entering the wealth management field, overall women remain significantly underrepresented in revenue-generating and executive roles tied to client relationships and key strategic decisions.

The findings, using FINTRX data on more than 500,000 registered representatives across independent RIAs, wirehouses, and broker-dealers in the U.S., also show a growing number of women leaving larger institutions to launch independent RIAs in pursuit of greater control, ownership and flexibility.

Drawing on FINTRX's dataset of U.S. wealth management professionals, the report finds that women now account for 28% of the total, higher than in asset management and about equal to female representation in investment banking.

A higher percentage of women — almost two in five professionals in the 20-30 age group — are now entering the wealth management field, the FINTRX report found. Much of that participation, however, remains in support roles, including administrative, legal, compliance and operations rather than in client-facing and revenue-generating roles. That helps explain the rise of women-founded and women-led independent RIAs – an emerging countertrend in ownership and leadership.

Emily Goldman, vice president of data research for FINTRX and co-author of the report, said, "While it's encouraging to see that more younger women are entering wealth management, it's also clear that women remain underrepresented in producing advisor seats and in the most senior executive roles, so there is still meaningful ground to cover."

Key findings from the FINTRX Women in Wealth Management 2026 report:

37.6% of wealth management professionals in the 20-30 age group are women, vs. one-fifth to over one-quarter in older age cohorts.

Only about 20% of producing advisors are women, illustrating a persistent gap in core revenue-generating roles tied directly to client acquisition and retention. FINTRX defines a producing advisor as a client-facing professional responsible for managing relationships and generating revenue.

Women account for 26.5% of producing advisors with less than five years of tenure.

Women skew younger across the industry, with a median age of 42 versus 47 for men. Among producing advisors, the median age is 47 for women and 52 for men.

C-level leadership remains male-dominated, particularly in CEO and CIO roles, even as women show stronger representation in COO and CFO positions.

"Across age, tenure and firm type, women are still underrepresented where revenue and long-term decisions are made," Goldman said. "That said, more women are voting with their feet — starting firms and using independence as a way to claim ownership of both the client relationship and the economics — even if parity in producing and senior leadership roles is still a work in progress."

The study also points to recurring themes among women who launch independent RIAs, including a desire for true ownership of client relationships, greater opportunity for advancement, and more flexibility in how and where they work.

By tracking representation across age, tenure, role type and ownership, FINTRX aims to give asset managers, consolidators, recruiters and wealth platforms a clearer view of where female talent is entering, where it is stalling, and where it is breaking out into independent leadership.

Methodology

The study is derived from FINTRX's verified dataset covering RIAs and wealth management professionals across the United States, including firm-level and representative-level data that enable detailed analysis of ownership, leadership and client-facing roles. It analyzes firms and contacts categorized in FINTRX as independent RIAs, wirehouses, bank broker-dealers, independent broker-dealers, insurance broker-dealers and conventional broker-dealers, collectively referred to as wealth managers within the FINTRX platform. All data reflects the most recent verified information in FINTRX as of Feb. 19, 2026.

About FINTRX

FINTRX is the leading private wealth intelligence platform, offering the industry's most expansive and up-to-date data on registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, wealth teams, family offices, endowments and foundations. Powered by industry-leading AI, FINTRX helps firms distribute funds, raise capital, recruit advisors, identify M&A targets and drive strategic growth. For more information, visit fintrx.com.

