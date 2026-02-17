FINTRX Expands C-Suite Amid Growth of Private Wealth Intelligence Platform

Names chief revenue officer and chief product and data officer; hires director of sales to deepen enterprise reach

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINTRX, the leading private wealth intelligence platform for asset managers and other investment professionals, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with two senior promotions and a key sales hire.

Chris Kiley, who joined FINTRX in 2017 as the firm's first salesperson, has been named chief revenue officer and now oversees the firm's entire go-to-market strategy, revenue operations, partnerships and commercial performance. He previously served as executive vice president of revenue. Dennis Caulfield, who joined in 2018, has been appointed chief product and data officer after serving as executive vice president of product operations.

Additionally, the company has hired Patrick Bendon as director of sales, reporting to Kiley. Before FINTRX, Bendon spent more than a decade at PitchBook Data, most recently as senior director of business development.

"Chris and Dennis have been instrumental in helping to build FINTRX into a global, AI-powered private wealth intelligence platform used by thousands of investment professionals to find new capital, expand distribution and grow their businesses," said Russ D'Argento, founder and CEO of FINTRX. "They understand our clients, data and technology, and their leadership will be critical as we continue investing in product and data innovation."

D'Argento added, "Pat has more than a decade of experience leading business development in the private capital data space and understands how asset managers use data to drive distribution. His expertise will help us deepen enterprise relationships and open other new channels for our clients."

As early employees, Kiley and Caulfield have helped shape the FINTRX platform, building the sales, product and data capabilities that underpin the company's growth. Kiley built the company's sales and go-to-market engine, defining its commercial strategy and architecting the teams, systems, and processes that enable scalable, long-term growth. Caulfield played a significant role in expanding FINTRX from a family office–focused product into a comprehensive private wealth intelligence solution.

Bendon's business development experience spans alternative asset classes. He has served limited partners, hedge funds, private equity and venture capital firms, real estate investors and other allocators across equity, debt and alternative investment strategies. Bendon also serves as a guest lecturer at the University of Washington Tacoma.

Founded in 2014, FINTRX has experienced rapid client and revenue growth and now provides access to data and intelligence on more than 4,000 family offices, over 40,000 RIA and broker-dealer firms, and more than 760,000 financial professionals.

FINTRX is the leading private wealth intelligence platform, offering the industry's most expansive and up-to-date data on registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, wealth teams, family offices, endowments and foundations. Powered by industry-leading AI, FINTRX helps firms distribute funds, raise capital, recruit advisors, identify M&A targets, and drive strategic growth. For more information, visit fintrx.com.

