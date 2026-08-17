FINTRX Q2 2026 Family Office Report Shows Firms Favor Bespoke, Direct Investments Over Hedge Funds and Private Credit

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINTRX, the leading private wealth intelligence platform for asset managers and other investment professionals, today released its second-quarter Family Office Report, with trends and intelligence through the end of June 2026. FINTRX reported that new family offices in the database skewed toward single-family offices and first-generation entrepreneurial wealth and were most interested in direct investments and private equity versus hedge funds and private credit.

In the second quarter, FINTRX added 96 family offices to its global platform, including 68 single- and 28 multi-family offices. North America accounted for 43 additions, Europe with 26, Asia/Oceania with 19, Africa/Middle East, eight, and Latin America, zero.

Key findings of the Q2 report include:

Single family offices widened their share of new coverage: Single family offices accounted for 70.8% of additions, up from 63% in the first quarter. The full FINTRX database includes 52.7% single-family offices and 47.3% multi-family offices. Of the 28 new multi-family offices added, 24 are not SEC registered.





Single family offices accounted for 70.8% of additions, up from 63% in the first quarter. The full FINTRX database includes 52.7% single-family offices and 47.3% multi-family offices. Of the 28 new multi-family offices added, 24 are not SEC registered. The new cohort is the most direct investment-oriented yet recorded: 92.7% of additions listed interests in direct investments and 89.6% listed private equity, compared with 83.2% each for the Q1 cohort and 80.7% and 79.1%, respectively, for the total database.





92.7% of additions listed interests in direct investments and 89.6% listed private equity, compared with 83.2% each for the Q1 cohort and 80.7% and 79.1%, respectively, for the total database. Commingled structures keep losing the new cohort: Interest in hedge funds appeared in 10.4% of Q2 additions, compared with 38.2% of the total FINTRX platform. Private credit appeared in 6.3% of Q2 additions, down from 19.3% of the Q1 cohort.





Interest in hedge funds appeared in 10.4% of Q2 additions, compared with 38.2% of the total FINTRX platform. Private credit appeared in 6.3% of Q2 additions, down from 19.3% of the Q1 cohort. First-generation wealth extended its lead: 68.6% of newly classified family offices added in the second quarter were entrepreneur-origin, up from 57% in the first quarter, with private investing, technology and real estate as the three largest source industries.

"What stood out this quarter was the striking disinterest in hedge funds and private credit compared with the total FINTRX database. Newer, younger family offices continue to gravitate heavily toward direct and equity-oriented strategies rather than externally managed fund structures," said Patrick Galvin, research associate for FINTRX and author of the report. "Almost 93% of the firms we added list direct investments, and hedge funds and private credit barely show up at all."

For managers raising capital, the report notes that the addressable set of family offices entering coverage this quarter is smaller, more single-family, more international, and less receptive to fund structures overall — with co-investment and direct deal flow, rather than commingled vehicles, serving as the primary entry point.

Beyond firm profiles, the report examines the 1,487 new family office contacts added during the quarter, benchmarking them against nearly 30,000 total family office contacts in the FINTRX platform. Contacts sourced from newly added firms were 20.8% female, compared with 37.2% female for contacts added to firms already in the platform. Managing director, director and managing director and principal were among the most common titles among new contacts, and prior employment data continues to show global banks and Big Four accounting firms as common backgrounds among family office contacts.

Methodology

Data in the FINTRX Family Office Report is sourced from the FINTRX private wealth intelligence platform, which now tracks more than 4,600 family office profiles and more than 30,000 contacts across the global wealth channel. Coverage spans single and multi-family offices across all geographies, wealth origins, and investment mandates. All figures reflect the state of the FINTRX database as of June 30, 2026.

To access the full report, visit: Q2 2026 FINTRX Family Office Report

About FINTRX

FINTRX is the leading private wealth intelligence platform, offering the industry's most expansive and up-to-date data on family offices, registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, wealth teams, endowments, and foundations. Powered by industry-leading AI, FINTRX helps firms raise capital, distribute funds, recruit advisors, identify M&A targets, and drive strategic growth. FINTRX now provides access to intelligence covering 850,000+ financial firms and contacts, including more than 4,600 family offices and 45,000 RIA and broker-dealer firms. For more information, visit www.fintrx.com.

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SOURCE FINTRX