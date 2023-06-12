Finturf Empowers Chiropractors to Approve 100% of Patient Financing Applications

GLENDALE, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finturf is proud to announce its partnerships with a diverse range of financing providers catering to the chiropractic and neuropathic industries.

Financing options offered through our new program include:

  • Lines of credit up to $25,000
  • 100% approval programs available
  • Low APR
  • Same-as-cash programs available

With these partnerships, we're committed to introducing more flexible and patient-friendly financing options. These enhancements not only ease access to necessary care for patients but also pave the way for providers to expand their practices.

At the heart of this mission is our waterfall algorithm, which is designed to boost approval rates and offer higher credit limits. This technology benefits patients seeking care and empowers providers to bolster their patient support, bridging the gap between financing and healthcare needs.

The advantage of these partnerships is twofold. For patients, it means broader access to vital healthcare services. With financial constraints eased, more individuals can receive the chiropractic and neuropathy treatments they need. For chiropractors, it translates to the opportunity to treat a greater number of patients and, in turn, boost their practice's revenue.

We are excited to extend our services to cover both chiropractic and neuropathy treatments, widening the spectrum of care available for patients. By enabling a broader range of services, we are not just addressing patient needs but also fostering the growth of practices. It's a winning situation for patients seeking treatment and providers aiming to expand their reach.

"Our innovative approach to patient financing for chiropractors is set to revolutionize access to essential care. At Finturf, we empower providers and offer flexible options, transforming the landscape of healthcare financing. We are excited about the positive impact we will make," said Chrissy Rico, Finturf's Partnership Success Manager.

About Finturf
Finturf is a multi-lender, point-of-sale (POS) solution designed to streamline the financing process for service providers and their clients. With a multi-lender platform, we provide more opportunities for quick, hassle-free financing. Our POS platform is designed to boost service providers' revenue, customer acquisition efforts, and market presence. With a merchant success team at hand, we guide new providers into patient financing, with resources like our guide on How to Offer Financing to a Patient.

