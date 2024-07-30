Finturf Joins with Sunnova to Expand Financing to Sustainable Home Improvements

GLENDALE, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finturf will collaborate with Sunnova, a leading adaptive energy services company and provider of sustainable energy solutions, to expand Finturf's already robust network of lenders, emphasizing energy-efficient financing options for a variety of home improvement projects.

With Sunnova joining Finturf's financing network, homeowners will have access to specialized financing for HVAC systems, roofing, generators, EV chargers, and electrical panel upgrades. Sunnova's financing options range from $500 to $250,000, offering flexible terms from 12 months to 25 years and competitive APRs starting as low as 0%.

"Joining with Finturf advances our mission to make clean energy solutions accessible to more homeowners," said Greg Fry, Vice President of Business Development and Channel Sales at Sunnova. "Finturf's cutting-edge platform enhances the customer experience and simplifies financing, empowering contractors to grow their businesses while helping families adopt energy-efficient solutions."

With this collaboration, homeowners can now access financing for energy-efficient upgrades, making sustainable living more attainable and affordable.

"Sunnova's addition represents a significant milestone in advancing sustainable home improvement financing," said Stephen Pool, VP of Partnerships at Finturf. "By integrating Sunnova's energy-efficient financing options into our network, we're empowering homeowners to pursue eco-friendly projects with ease and confidence."

About Finturf

Finturf provides contractors with a multi-lender point-of-sale (POS) solution that simplifies and expands financing opportunities for their clients. By leveraging our reputable financing network, we offer a broad spectrum of funding options, increasing the chances of approval for borrowers.

Our platform is tailored to enhance contractors' revenue streams and drive business success. With a focus on innovation and empowerment, Finturf turns payment transactions into opportunities for business growth and client satisfaction.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is an industry-leading adaptive energy services company focused on making clean energy more accessible, reliable, and affordable for homeowners and businesses. Through its adaptive energy platform, Sunnova provides a better energy service at a better price to deliver its mission of powering energy independence™. For more information, visit http://www.sunnova.com

