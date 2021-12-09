Finvi Acquires Fonative to Enhance Consumer Engagement Offerings Across its Solutions

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi, a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across the accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare, and government markets, today announced its acquisition of Fonative, a leading compliant communications platform that helps businesses connect with customers.

Fonative's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) has served as the underlying technology of Finvi's Omni Voice platform for over 10 years. The acquisition brings the two technologies together in a manner that accelerates Finvi's ability to provide its customer base with an agile and compliant communications platform.

Fonative's Communications Platform enables businesses to meet the complex and ever-evolving requirements imposed across industries such as financial services, government, and revenue cycle communications. Through the acquisition of Fonative, Finvi continues to expand upon the value it brings across the continuum of the accounts receivable market where it has been the industry's most dependable collection platform for over 40 years.

"As Finvi continues to grow, a core part of our strategy is to identify intelligent ways that we can best accelerate our ability to meet our customers' needs," said Finvi CEO Tim O'Brien. "Our partnership with Fonative goes back more than a decade and includes over 100 customers currently using that technology. Bringing Fonative under the Finvi banner is a natural next step for our organizations to strengthen our commitment to both our employees and customers to deliver world-class technology solutions."

A platform built for regulated markets, Fonative's patented "RegReady" PCI-DSS certified and HIPAA compliant solution provides customers with the confidence that their communications drive toward desired business outcomes while also protecting customer and patient information.

"We are elated to join Finvi," said Fonative CEO Steve Smith. "Ten years ago, our team was thrilled to forge a strategic partnership with Finvi – finding in them a thought leader that shared our passions around data privacy, regulatory compliance and, most of all, customer success. Today we are equally excited to take the next step and join Finvi at a time when these elements continue to become even more critically important to the contact center and the business world in general."

This news follows a series of strategic acquisitions throughout 2021 by Finvi – most recently the acquisition of Katabat as part of the company's relentless pursuit of increasing customers' revenue recovery while decreasing the cost required to collect. Finvi's ongoing growth strategies are designed to deliver faster innovation and increase business value to thousands of clients nationwide.

About Finvi

Formerly Ontario Systems, Finvi is a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi allows its client partners to generate more revenue at reduced cost and fulfill their stated business outcomes by effectively engaging those who pay.

With offices in the states of Massachusetts, Indiana, New Mexico, Delaware, and Washington as well as employees across the country, Finvi continues to build upon 40 years of success of working with organizations that insist on working at the forefront of technology. A recognized brand in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market, Finvi helps 600+ hospital networks—including 5 of the 15 largest systems in the U.S.—optimize cash collections and provide a single, satisfying patient financial experience. Finvi also serves 8 of the 10 largest ARM agencies in the United States as well as a number of financial institutions across the globe. Additionally, Finvi's workflow platforms power governmental agencies and court systems across the country at the federal, state, and municipal levels.

About Fonative

Fonative helps businesses connect with customers through voice and text, providing compliant communications via Communications Platform as a Service ('CPaaS'). Founded in 1992 with decades of telecom experience and call center on-premise systems, Fonative has focused on the voice and text messaging CPaaS market – providing highly regulated industries with a reliable communications platform.

