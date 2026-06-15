Finvi and Office Ally Announce Partnership to Streamline Healthcare Revenue Recovery Through Artiva HCx Integration

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi, a leading provider of intelligent workflow automation and revenue recovery solutions, today announced a new partnership with Office Ally, a leading provider of healthcare technology clearinghouse and software solutions, to deliver a seamless integration between Office Ally's insurance & eligibility solutions and Finvi's Artiva HCx® platform.

The collaboration will enable healthcare organizations to confirm patient eligibility in real-time, check claim status and discover unknown insurance — all directly within Artiva HCx, eliminating time-consuming manual steps and accelerating the revenue recovery process.

"Eligibility and insurance verification have long been linchpins of the revenue cycle, yet they remain some of the most fragmented and labor-intensive steps," said Jamie Fernandes, Chief Product Officer at Finvi. "By unifying Office Ally's robust coverage and eligibility intelligence within Artiva HCx, we're not just removing manual work, we're advancing a future where data, automation, and interoperability power a more predictable and financially resilient healthcare ecosystem."

Key capabilities include:

Real-time insurance and eligibility checks without leaving the Artiva HCx platform





without leaving the Artiva HCx platform Automated insurance discovery to uncover unknown or secondary coverage and route claims to the correct payer





to uncover unknown or secondary coverage and route claims to the correct payer Access up-to-date payer and coverage information to prevent claim rejections





and to prevent claim rejections Intelligent workflow automation that triggers eligibility refreshes during follow–up





that triggers eligibility refreshes during follow–up Significant reductions in manual data entry and administrative burden

"Healthcare organizations shouldn't have to navigate outdated or disconnected processes to get paid for the care they provide," said Christopher Hart, Chief Executive Officer at Office Ally. "By combining our proven eligibility and insurance tools with Finvi's automation-driven platform, we're advancing a more efficient, modern revenue cycle where providers can operate with greater confidence and clarity."

The Office Ally integration is now available to all Artiva HCx customers, unlocking a more automated, insight–driven revenue cycle and reshaping how organizations capture reimbursement from day one.

For more information on the latest Artiva HCx enhancements, read the full overview.

About Office Ally

Office Ally is a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to streamline administrative workflows and improve revenue cycle management for healthcare providers. With a focus on delivering innovative and user-friendly solutions, Office Ally empowers providers to enhance their operational efficiency and deliver high-quality care. For more information, visit www.OfficeAlly.com.

About Finvi

Finvi is a trusted partner to both healthcare provider and outsourcer organizations, helping manage over $100 billion in RCM operations. Built on decades of industry experience and insight, Finvi's innovative Artiva HCx® platform unifies fragmented systems and data, applying AI-powered denial scoring and robotic process automation (RPA) to prioritize claims by recovery potential.

Purpose-built for healthcare, Artiva HCx empowers teams to reclaim control of the revenue cycle so they can resolve accounts faster, maximize staff productivity, improve patient and provider experiences, and drive measurable financial performance.

Visit finvi.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Daniel Ward

Chief Marketing Officer, Finvi

[email protected]

317.503.0779

SOURCE Finvi