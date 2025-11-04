Finvi Welcomes Applied Innovation to its Velosidy Partner Marketplace, Expanding Consumer Portal Capabilities

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payment process, announced that it has partnered with Applied Innovation, a premier provider of consumer portal, client portal, document management, penetration testing, and digital communication services, to enable Velosidy clients to connect with Applied Innovation's solutions in seconds through a seamless, code-free integration within the Velosidy Partner Marketplace.

As the Velosidy Partner Marketplace continues to grow, organizations are increasingly able to rapidly discover, connect, and activate best-in-class vendor solutions without the technical burden or ongoing maintenance efforts traditionally required when integrating modern technologies into legacy solutions. The integration of Applied Innovation reflects Finvi's ongoing commitment to simplify the use of technology within the collections industry and empower agencies with access to instant capabilities that drive measurable results.

"Our guiding principle with the Velosidy Partner Marketplace is to ensure that agencies, outsourcers, and creditors are able to transform their operations through technology integrations with a level of choice, speed, and simplicity not previously possible," said Jamie Fernandes, Finvi's Chief Product Officer. "In welcoming Applied Innovation to the Partner Marketplace, we continue to expand a growing library of best-in-class vendors that help drive increasingly positive business outcomes for our clients."

Key differentiators of the Velosidy Partner Marketplace include the ability for agencies to:

Seamlessly integrate with various third-party services and technologies as well as homegrown technologies

with various third-party services and technologies as well as homegrown technologies Access a diverse range of APIs tailored to their specific business needs

tailored to their specific business needs Innovate rapidly and adapt to changing market demands with flexibility

and adapt to changing market demands with flexibility Enhance operational efficiency by streamlining workflows and processes

by streamlining workflows and processes Strengthen partnerships with leading technology providers for optimal solutions

"We're excited to be in on the ground level of the Velosidy Partner Marketplace and gain exposure with forward-thinking, industry-leading clients," said Harry Strausser, President, Applied Innovation. "Through our partnership, we're able to help Finvi clients more quickly and easily connect with our technology offerings as they work to expand their collections ecosystem."

The Velosidy Partner Marketplace is available to all Velosidy platform users.

For more information, visit Finvi.com.

About Finvi

For nearly 50 years, Finvi has been the premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Our innovative solutions are built on a dedicated approach to innovation and service. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi enables thousands of clients to generate more revenue at reduced costs and fulfill their business goals by effectively engaging those who pay. Visit finvi.com to learn more.

Contact:

Daniel Ward

3175030779

[email protected]

SOURCE Finvi