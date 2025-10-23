Finvi Appoints Jamie Fernandes as Chief Product Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi, a leading provider of intelligent workflow and payments solutions for the accounts receivable and revenue cycle industries, today announced the appointment of Jamie Fernandes as Chief Product Officer (CPO).

Fernandes will lead Finvi's product strategy, management, and innovation roadmap, guiding the company's next phase of growth across its portfolio, including its flagship SaaS collections platform, Velosidy®.

Fernandes brings more than two decades of experience leading product organizations at technology innovators such as Mimecast, ETQ, and Axonify, where he developed and scaled SaaS solutions across industries including cybersecurity, quality/safety management, and operations management. Throughout his career, Fernandes has focused on building products that solve real customer problems while driving measurable business outcomes leading customers' businesses forward.

"Jamie's track record of transforming visionary ideas into scalable, high-impact products is precisely what Finvi seeks to bring to the market at this pivotal moment," said Tim O'Brien, Finvi's CEO. "As we accelerate the growth and adoption of Velosidy and continue modernizing our broader solutions portfolio, his leadership will be instrumental in helping us deliver the innovation, agility, and customer value that define Finvi's future."

In his role as CPO, Fernandes will oversee Finvi's end-to-end product lifecycle – from strategic planning and user-experience design to data-driven execution – ensuring Finvi's platforms continue to set new standards for reliability, configurability, and intelligence.

"I've spent my career helping teams build products that truly make a tangible difference," said Fernandes. "Finvi has the ingredients every product leader dreams of: a meaningful mission, a passionate customer base, and a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine how technology powers financial engagement. I'm excited to help accelerate Finvi's journey – and Velosidy's trajectory as the industry's leading collections platform."

Fernandes' appointment underscores Finvi's ongoing commitment to product excellence and innovation. His leadership will help align the company's product, engineering, and customer success organizations around a unified vision: empowering clients across industries to achieve better financial outcomes with greater speed, transparency, and intelligence.

