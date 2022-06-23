Finvi Ranks #1 in 2022 Black Book Revenue Cycle Management Healthcare Solutions

Black Book™ Research findings place Finvi as a best overall provider in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Performance Technologies and Workflow Optimization Solutions, earning top rankings in 11 of 18 key performance categories

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi, a leading provider of FinTech solutions that streamline and accelerate healthcare revenue recovery operations, was recognized by Black Book Market Research as a top-ranking company in multiple categories for the 2022 survey year. Black Book surveyed approximately 1,100 health system financial managers on customer satisfaction and performance with regard to Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Performance Technologies and Workflow Optimization Solutions. Finvi was ranked #1 in 11 of the survey's 18 key performance categories.

"For more than 40 years, Finvi has provided intelligent, agile solutions that drive clear, compliant, financial results inside of many leading healthcare provider and outsourcer organizations – as well as the accounts receivables management and government markets," said Finvi CEO Tim O'Brien. "We are so pleased to be recognized by our clients as an industry leader and continue to focus our efforts on delivering innovative solutions that enhance their recovery operations and help transform the patient financial experience."

Survey respondents identify Finvi as the top-performing solution, rating the company with an overall score of 9.40 average across all 18 categories. Key areas of strength include implementation, training, and reliability.

"We are delighted for this validation of our solutions as we help our customers achieve their business outcomes," said Finvi Chief Product Officer Priti Shah. "Achievement of the top ranking for the Technology, Trust, and Strategic Alignment categories reflects years of experience and investment in our platform. We are committed to continue to live up to that expectation with innovative solutions to meet evolving customer needs."

About Finvi

Formerly Ontario Systems, Finvi is a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi allows its client partners to generate more revenue at reduced cost and fulfill their stated business outcomes by effectively engaging those who pay.

With offices in the states of Massachusetts, Indiana, New Mexico, Delaware, and Washington as well as employees across the country, Finvi continues to build upon 40 years of success using a distinctly human-centric approach to innovation and service. A recognized brand in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market, Finvi helps 600+ hospital networks—including 5 of the 15 largest systems in the U.S.—optimize cash collections and provide a single, satisfying patient financial experience. Finvi also serves 8 of the 10 largest ARM agencies in the United States as well as a number of financial institutions across the globe. Additionally, Finvi's workflow platforms power governmental agencies and court systems across the country at the federal, state, and municipal levels.

About Black Book™

Since 2000, Black Book™ has polled the vendor and service firm satisfaction across over thirty industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. In 2009, Black Book began polling the client experience of now over 840,000 healthcare software and services users including revenue cycle management managers, staff and consultants. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives, and hospital information technology managers.

