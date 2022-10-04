Finvi Receives High Client Satisfaction Scores in KLAS Spotlight Report

The KLAS Emerging Technology Spotlight identifies Artiva HCx as delivering ROI and workflow efficiencies for healthcare providers

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi, a leading provider of FinTech solutions that streamline and accelerate healthcare revenue recovery operations, announced today that it has been featured in a recently published KLAS® Research Spotlight Report which examines Finvi's overall client experience and satisfaction with its Artiva HCx® solution.

KLAS Research surveyed a sampling of Finvi's current healthcare clients which included large hospital and academic health systems. The report, titled "Optimizing Insurance and Self-Pay Results through Automated Workflow and Performance Management," focuses on the technology Finvi provides to healthcare organizations looking to optimize revenue cycle operational efficiencies.

The report highlights that almost 90% of interviewees achieve outcomes within 6 months, with clients noting increased productivity, and improved efficiency and quality through streamlined workflows as two of the primary outcomes they achieved with Finvi's Artiva HCx solution.

"Within the first week of going live with this tool, we found that we were missing out on some of our collection opportunities," said one hospital revenue cycle director. "We increased the overall accounts that we have the potential to call by a substantial number just in the first week of using Artiva HCx."

Artiva HCx is Finvi's flagship healthcare software solution. With intelligent, centralized automation, the Artiva HCx solution promotes revenue recovery excellence by empowering workforce management and creating a more humanized financial experience for both patients and staff.

"Finvi's clients consistently reported increased productivity and improved efficiencies when leveraging Artiva HCx's workflows and performance analytics," reports Dustin Cragun, VP of RCM with KLAS. "The platform's unique functionalities differentiate it from other solutions, and most respondents indicate they would buy the solution again."

Specific strengths noted by clients in the report included:

Increased productivity and improved workflow efficiency

Unique features and workflows

Satisfaction with Finvi support quality

"We are pleased to learn that our clients derive significant value from their Finvi solution and have validated not only the efficiencies the solution provides, but their overall client experience," said Finvi CEO Tim O'Brien. "We are committed to working alongside our clients to continue to bring innovative solutions that help their healthcare organizations run more efficiently."

To learn more about the spotlight report, download the full report or stop by booth 1218 at Becker's Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting.

About Finvi

Formerly Ontario Systems, Finvi is a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare, government, accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi allows its client partners to generate more revenue at reduced cost and fulfill their stated business outcomes by effectively engaging those who pay.

With offices in the states of Massachusetts, Indiana, New Mexico, Delaware, and Washington as well as employees across the country, Finvi continues to build upon 40 years of success using a distinctly human-centric approach to innovation and service. A recognized brand in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market, Finvi helps 600+ hospital networks—including 5 of the 15 largest systems in the U.S.—optimize cash collections and provide a single, satisfying patient financial experience. Finvi also serves 8 of the 10 largest ARM agencies in the United States as well as a number of financial institutions across the globe. Additionally, Finvi's workflow platforms power governmental agencies and court systems across the country at the federal, state, and municipal levels.

PRESS CONTACT

Kristi Wallpe

Manager, Marketing Content

317-340-5997

[email protected]

SOURCE Finvi