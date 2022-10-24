Finxact and PwC to Deliver Next-gen Banking Service

PwC Banking & Capital Markets Practice Will Deliver BaaS on Finxact Open Banking Platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finxact, a Fiserv company, and a leading provider of the next-gen core banking platform to the US regional and super-regional banking sector is teaming up with PwC to provide new industry cloud solutions to financial institutions. The relationship will enable financial institutions to offer customer-centric cloud-based products and experiences composed and delivered by PwC Banking & Capital Markets (BCM) and enabled by the Finxact open banking platform. Financial institutions can create a bespoke ecosystem of solutions, an approach that combines BCM experience with PwC's industry cloud offerings, putting the financial institution at the center of the conversation and empowering them to get to their future states.

"Our clients understand the strategic imperative of a banking core that above all else enables them to quickly adapt in the oncoming era of banking when no one can really anticipate what's next. In that kind of world, adaptiveness is the overarching strategy. By leveraging our relationship with Finxact, PwC is helping our clients enter this new era armed with a suite of industry cloud solutions to help them succeed," said Peter Pollini, US Banking and Capital Markets Leader.

Finxact is a high-performance, highly scalable, real-time position keeping platform that includes a holistic and extensible financial services model exposed as APIs. By accessing its open APIs and extensible components, banks can invent, curate, and launch products at the speed required to meet customer expectations in today's marketplace.

"Together, PwC and Finxact can serve unmet customer needs in the marketplace and help financial institutions accelerate time-to-value while differentiating their brands from the competition. We look forward to seeing how this relationship continues to help our mutual clients achieve their goals and deliver value to customers," said David Ortiz, Head of Partnerships at Finxact.

Finxact's core is an open banking platform engineered to support the scale and regulatory requirements of the largest financial institutions. Its cloud-native platform provides 100% accessibility to all data and functions via a robust set of modern APIs, empowering banks, fintechs, and their partners to rapidly deliver new experiences by creating products on demand and integrating new services as needed. Learn more at www.Finxact.com.

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 155 countries with over 327,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

