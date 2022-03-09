Finxact Announces General Availability of Finxact on Google Cloud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finxact, a leading provider of the next-gen core banking platform to the US regional and super-regional banking sector, today announced that its technology is now available to financial institutions to run on Google Cloud.

In the five years since its inception, Finxact has become a leader in disruptive technology to an area of critical banking infrastructure that has been resistant to change for decades. While most commercial and industrial sectors have long since migrated their compute to the cloud to enhance operational resiliency and efficiency, financial institutions have only recently begun taking similar steps. Early on, banks leveraged the cloud for their productivity suites, CRM, and business applications. However, their core workloads have persisted in the province of pre-internet mainframe computing and hardware provisioning, even into the dawn of this era of digital transformation.

Finxact is giving banks the confidence to leverage the resiliency and the elasticity of Google Cloud for their most mission-critical applications. Finxact's platform is written in Go, the modern run-time language authored by Google. Additionally, before transitioning to managed Kubernetes services, Finxact was an early adopter of Kubernetes and self-managed its Kubernetes clusters for container orchestration and performance optimization.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Google Cloud which will strengthen Finxact's cloud-native value proposition immediately and significantly," said Christopher McClinton, CMO of Finxact. "Google Cloud enables businesses around the world to benefit from cloud computing and we look forward to working together to provide this value to the banking sector."

"Financial institutions are increasingly turning to cloud solutions and technologies to help them drive their digital transformation strategies with speed and at scale," said Yolande Piazza, Vice President, Financial Services, Google Cloud. "We're pleased that customers will now be able to deploy Finxact's cloud-native, open banking API solution on Google Cloud, giving them the ability to leverage the open-API architecture of Finxact on Google Cloud's global and secure infrastructure."

The Finxact Marketplace attracts the leading fintechs and banking technology providers to position their solutions to the market integrated with the leading next gen core platform via its open-API architecture. In the Marketplace, banks can readily identify solutions for which they may become the driver for API-based integration, as well as those solutions that are pre-integrated and form part of the Finxact reference ecosystem in production environments.

ABOUT FINXACT

Finxact's headless core is a SaaS platform engineered to support the scale and regulatory requirements of the largest U.S.-based financial institutions. Its cloud-native core banking system provides 100% accessibility to all data and functions via a robust set of modern APIs, empowering banks and their partners to rapidly deliver new experiences by creating products on demand and integrating new services as needed. Learn more at www.finxact.com

