Finxact Appoints Banking Executive Christopher McClinton as Chief Marketing Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finxact, the emerging leader in SaaS core banking, today announced it has appointed industry leader in emerging payments and technology, Christopher McClinton, as Chief Marketing Officer. McClinton, who joins the company with over 15 years of experience in financial services technology, will spearhead Finxact's product and marketing strategy as the company continues to grow to meet the strong market demand for its Core-as-a-Service platform.

"The Sanchez brothers, and the exceptional team they've assembled, are doing incredibly important work that will transform our industry," said McClinton. "They have reimagined the notion of a core system as a true platform for innovation. I jumped at the chance to be a part of something that will be historic."

Prior to joining Finxact, McClinton was Senior Vice President at the American Bankers Association (ABA), heading the payments and operations division. During his eight years at the ABA, McClinton led a team of professionals that assisted member banks with product strategy and execution. For the last four years, he also served as the President of ABA's for-profit subsidiary, ABA Payment Solutions, Inc. Before joining the ABA, McClinton worked at PaymentVision as the Vice President of Product Strategy. McClinton is an accredited ACH Professional (AAP), Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and received his MBA with a concentration in Finance from the George Washington University.

"We're thrilled to welcome Christopher to our growing team as we continue to innovate our Core-as-a-Service banking platform," said Frank Sanchez, Finxact CEO and founder. "Christopher is a highly experienced leader who shares our vision of innovation for financial institutions. His deep knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in helping us continue to drive growth and achieve our strategic objectives."

Following the Company's recent $30 million strategic investment by leading banking and financial services firms, Finxact is currently working with multiple U.S. and international financial institutions, from de novo banks to top-tier banks, on projects ranging from full core conversions to digital-only initiatives, and is rapidly building its team to meet strong demand. Finxact's team has decades of core banking experience having built and operated regulatory compliant core banking systems around the globe.

About Finxact

Finxact is innovating the first enterprise class cloud-native Core-as-a-Service platform with a 100 percent accessible open banking API. Finxact's modern architecture enables banks to rapidly deliver new experiences by creating products on demand and integrating new services as needed. The Finxact team has been at the forefront of banking software for 35+ years, and together with its best of breed partners is disrupting core banking so financial institutions can truly transform on their terms. Learn more at www.Finxact.com .

Media Contact:

Alyson Kuritz for Finxact

Alyson@0to5.com

(908) 892-7149

SOURCE Finxact

Related Links

http://www.Finxact.com

