Finxact Expands Leadership Team as Company Growth Accelerates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finxact, the emerging leader in Core-as-a-Service banking, today announced that it has welcomed three new employees to its growing leadership team, including Martin Barbee as Chief Engagement Partner, Bill Clinton as Chief Financial Officer, and Carol Stewart as Senior Product Manager of Commercial Lending.

The three new team members collectively bring to Finxact extensive experience in core banking and financial technology from some of the industry's leading financial services companies. They join Finxact following what has been an exceptional year for the Company, which included $30 million in strategic funding, a more than 85 percent increase in employee growth, the announcement of partnership with global systems integration firm, and increasing recognition as leader in core banking innovation.

Martin Barbee, recently appointed as Finxact's Chief Engagement Partner, brings to the company deep expertise in global financial services and cloud banking, having served as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Banking at nCino, Inc. for seven years prior to joining Finxact. As part of his new role, Barbee will focus on establishing the Finxact Partner Enablement Program, which will enable Finxact to scale to the market while maintaining its focus on product development.

Finxact also added Bill Clinton as Chief Financial Officer. Clinton is a senior financial executive with over 25 years in the software, services and insurance industries, most recently serving as CFO of NSM Insurance, CSMI, LLC and Vitalyst LLC with experience with M&A, systems implementation, and building financial infrastructure for growth-oriented companies. He will be instrumental to the company's growth strategy as it expands to meet market demand.

Additionally, Carol Stewart joined the team as Senior Product Manager of Commercial Lending, bringing more than 30 years of development experience with Automated Financial Systems Commercial Loan products to her new role. At Finxact, she will lead the design and development of the company's commercial lending products.

"We are excited to welcome these strong new additions to our team, as we continue to acquire new customers, accelerate product development and expand our strategic partner ecosystem," said Frank Sanchez, CEO and founder of Finxact. "As banks face increased competition in the financial services marketplace, Finxact is enabling partners to deliver an end-to-end Core-as-a-Service solution, meaning more rapid time to market, lower operating costs, and a more compelling value proposition to the industry. We are seeing tremendous demand for our solution, and anticipate continued growth in the coming year."

Finxact, which recently secured a $30 million strategic investment by leading banking and financial services firms, is currently working with multiple U.S. and international financial institutions, from de novo banks to top-tier banks, on projects ranging from full core conversions to digital-only initiatives.

Finxact is innovating the first enterprise class cloud-native Core-as-a-Service platform with a 100 percent accessible open banking API. Finxact's modern architecture enables banks to rapidly deliver new experiences by creating products on demand and integrating new services as needed. The Finxact team has been at the forefront of banking software for 35+ years, and together with its best of breed partners is disrupting core banking so financial institutions can truly transform on their terms. Learn more at www.Finxact.com.

