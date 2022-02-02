Finxact Marketplace Welcomes Personetics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finxact, the leading provider of the next-gen core banking platform to the US regional and super-regional banking sector, today announced that Personetics has joined its Marketplace of best-in-class banking solutions. Together the companies will enable banks running the Finxact core to easily enrich transaction data and support the integration of the personalized financial-data-driven insights, advice, and automated financial wellness programs offered by Personetics with deep core transaction data from the Finxact System of Record.

Personetics is the leading global provider of financial-data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for financial institutions. Personetics provides day-to-day enriched data, insights, financial advice, and automated wellness programs, tailored to retail banking, small business, wealth management, and cardholders.

Personetics' AI-powered technology is focused on proactive engagement: analyzing financial data in real-time, understanding individuals' financial behaviors, anticipating their needs, and acting on their behalf. Financial Institutions using Personetics' AI software see an increase of up to 35% in digital customer engagement, a 20% increase in account and balance growth, and a 17% increase in the adoption of personalized product recommendations and advice.

"The banks running the Finxact core in production, as well as those evaluating it, have been especially vocal about wanting to see Finxact work with Personetics. There may not be a better example today of two technology platforms that together are helping banks use data and analytics to improve outcomes for their consumer and commercial customers," said Christopher McClinton, CMO of Finxact.

"Banks are increasingly moving from a passive to a proactive relationship with customers and are looking for new ways to help them improve their financial well-being. We are delighted to partner with Finxact to provide financial institutions with the most comprehensive engagement platform on the market, enabling agility and differentiation with an agile delivery for quick business impact," said David Sosna, CEO of Personetics.

The Finxact Marketplace attracts the leading fintechs and banking technology providers to position their solutions to the market integrated with the leading next gen core platform via its open-API architecture. In the Marketplace, banks can readily identify solutions for which they may become the driver for API-based integration, as well as those solutions that are pre-integrated and form part of the Finxact reference ecosystem in production environments.

ABOUT FINXACT

Finxact's headless core is a SaaS platform engineered to support the scale and regulatory requirements of the largest U.S.-based financial institutions. Its cloud-native core banking system provides 100% accessibility to all data and functions via a robust set of modern APIs, empowering banks and their partners to rapidly deliver new experiences by creating products on demand and integrating new services as needed. Learn more at www.finxact.com.

ABOUT PERSONETICS

Focused on enabling proactive engagement for Financial Institutions, Personetics' AI analyzes financial data in real-time to understand customer financial behavior, anticipate customer needs and deliver a hyper-personalized experience. With solutions designed for the mass market, wealth management, and small business customers, the technology enables banks to offer day-to-day insights, financial advice, and automated wellness programs to customers. Banks use Personetics' agile tools to rapidly create their own personalization IP to serve the unique needs of their customers and differentiate themselves in a crowded market. With these advances, banks have transformed their digital banking into the center of the customers' financial lives while also delivering significant business impact.

Led by a team of seasoned financial and technology entrepreneurs, Personetics strives to actualize a world of 'Self-Driving Finance' where banks proactively act on behalf of their customers – a win-win for customers and banks alike. Founded in 2011, Personetics operates through offices in New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Rio De Janeiro and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit www.personetics.com.

