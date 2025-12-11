Finys Partners with ManageMy to Deliver Seamless Front-End Experiences for Insurers Modernizing Core Systems

Customers transitioning to Finys can choose ManageMy as a front-end option connected seamlessly to the core Finys Suite.

TROY, Mich., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finys, a leading provider of modern software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers, today announced a strategic partnership with ManageMy, the deep front-end platform that enables insurers to configure and launch modern digital experiences for policyholders and agents, including mobile-first designs.

As carriers modernize from legacy systems to next-generation technology, delivering a consistent experience for policyholders is critical. Without it, transitions can create friction and weaken customer trust. The Finys–ManageMy partnership solves this by giving insurers a flexible way to deliver modern, branded digital experiences that evolve in step with their core transformation.

The Finys Suite provides comprehensive, end-to-end core system capabilities for insurers, and ManageMy serves as an optional extension for carriers transitioning from legacy platforms. By integrating ManageMy with the Finys Suite, carriers can deliver a unified digital experience across quoting, onboarding, servicing, and claims—even as older core systems are phased out. While the Finys Suite delivers advanced policy, billing, and claims administration capabilities that support a carrier's long-term modernization strategy, ManageMy helps bridge the transition, ensuring a consistent, modern front-end experience throughout the transformation.

"We're excited to partner with Finys to help insurers modernize faster while giving customers the intuitive digital experiences they expect," said Josh Hall, Head of Sales and Business Development at ManageMy. "Together, we're enabling carriers to move confidently to modern systems without disrupting the experience their policyholders depend on. It's a win for everyone."

"ManageMy is a valuable addition to the Finys partner ecosystem," said Tim Norman, Chief Growth Officer, Finys. "Our mission has always been to empower our customers with more flexibility and choice in how they deliver great experiences. This partnership strengthens that commitment and helps our clients accelerate their modernization journey."

About ManageMy

ManageMy is the digital platform insurance carriers rely on to increase sales, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Built around a powerful no-code API, ManageMy integrates easily with existing core systems, giving carriers the flexibility to configure insurance workflows and digital experiences to their specific needs—improving conversion, accelerating risk assessment, and driving retention.

ManageMy is purpose-built for carriers to meet rising expectations for seamless, digital-first experiences, without overhauling their core. For more information, please visit: https://managemy.com/

About Finys

Finys offers a comprehensive enterprise system—the Finys Suite—for property and casualty insurers. The suite includes core administration (policy, billing, and claims), portals, business intelligence, and more. Supporting personal, commercial, and specialty lines of business, Finys helps insurers accelerate speed to market and reduce operational costs. To learn more, visit www.finys.com, call 866-401-4178, or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Beth Bartlick

Director of Marketing

Finys, LLC

[email protected]

c: 860.212.5799

SOURCE Finys, LLC