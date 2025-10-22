Finzly Announces Agentic AI-powered Payments and Operations

Finzly unveils Agentic Galaxy, introducing deployable AI agents that redefine how financial institutions operate and innovate across payment processing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finzly is extending its leadership in payments transformation by embedding AI across its technology stack and operations. Finzly's Agentic Galaxy forms an intelligent fabric of deployable AI agents that help banks and credit unions innovate faster, simplify complexity, and deliver seamless customer experiences.

At the heart of this initiative is a suite of specialized AI modules that brings intelligence to every layer of payment processing and operations, automating workflows and enhancing user experiences across payments, FX, and virtual accounts. Additionally, Agentic Galaxy brings deployable AI-powered agents that streamline operations and enable financial institutions to offer value-added services, with human-in-the-loop oversight for compliance and control.

Unlike legacy systems that treat AI as an add-on, Finzly embeds intelligence into the very foundation of its architecture - the same ISO 20022-native framework that powers its award-winning Galaxy suite of money movement products. This deep integration delivers measurable efficiency gains without requiring additional layers or complex integrations.

"Finzly's approach to agentic AI goes beyond surface-level automation — it focuses on how intelligence can live deep within the core of payments and operations and enable new forms of modernization. These are the kind of capabilities that helps banks move from a defensive and reactive positioning to a more proactive form of continuous evolution," commented Gilles Ubaghs, Strategic Advisor, Commercial Banking & Payments Practice at Datos Insights.

Operations teams at banks and credit unions gain intuitive, AI-assisted tools to complete tasks, resolve exceptions, and make informed decisions in seconds rather than hours. While AI drives both scale and innovation, Finzly maintains a human-in-the-loop governance model to ensure the highest standards of accuracy, accountability, and compliance.

"Banking is entering a new era, and Finzly is proud to be a trusted partner helping our customers stay ahead - whether it's navigating new regulations or driving innovation. With agentic AI built into payments and operations, banks can operate at speed with confidence, maintain strong governance, and focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO of Finzly.

Why AI matters in Payments and Operations

Stay competitive: Banks with AI embedded at their core payment processing can automate operations, accelerate innovation, and keep pace with more agile competitors.

Increase efficiency: AI agents streamline payments and deposits, reduce errors, and free teams to focus on higher-value work.

Adapt with confidence: Continuously learning AI helps banks navigate regulatory changes while responding to evolving market demands.

Who it Serves

Finzly's platform, embedded with AI, is designed for banks and credit unions looking to replace legacy systems with an intelligent payment-processing core that supports multiple rails, following the surround-and-shrink approach successfully adopted by many customers. The platform also supports fintechs and neobanks seeking smarter, faster, and fully compliant payment operations powered by virtual accounts and modern payment infrastructure.

Built on AWS infrastructure with enterprise-grade security and privacy controls, Finzly's AI solutions uphold the same data protection standards that govern its broader platform that has been battle-tested for the largest US banks. Customer data remains fully safeguarded, never shared outside secure environments.

Finzly's BankOS has already transformed how banks and credit unions modernize payments. With AI now embedded at its foundation, Finzly is introducing the industry's first fully intelligent platform for agentic payment operations - a system that learns, adapts, and evolves with each bank's workflows while maintaining bank-grade security and trust.

About Finzly

Finzly powers banking transformation through radically simple technology solutions for financial institutions. Our award-winning bank modernization platform enables banks and credit unions to rapidly deploy modern payment and FX capabilities across all rails -including ACH, Fedwire, SWIFT, and instant payments through a unified, ISO 20022-native architecture. With Finzly's cloud-native platform BankOS , financial institutions can orchestrate payments intelligently, offer advanced FX solutions, and accelerate money movement without replacing legacy infrastructure. We empower banks to compete effectively by quickly launching new services that meet evolving customer demands while dramatically reducing implementation complexity and time-to-market. Experience how Finzly makes banking transformation radically simple at finzly.com .

