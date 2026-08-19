Finzly Named a Market Leader in the 2026 American Bankers Association Product Assessment of Payment Hubs

Datos Insights names Finzly's Payment Galaxy as one of four market leaders in the ABA's July 2026 evaluation of payment hub providers serving banks and credit unions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finzly, an award-winning bank modernization platform, has been named one of four market leaders in the American Bankers Association Product Assessment: Payment Hubs, published in July 2026 and researched by Datos Insights. The assessment evaluated 10 payment hub providers across functionality, integration, product roadmap, implementation, and client satisfaction. Finzly earned the market leader designation for Payment Galaxy, its unified rail-agnostic, ISO 20022-native payment platform.

Datos Insights defines a payment hub as a centralized platform that manages payment processing across multiple payment types, channels, and geographies, providing a bank with a single integration point and a single view of all money movement. The report reserves its market leader category for vendors with proven deployments and referenceable clients among community banks.

"Payment hubs are evolving quickly, and banks need to think beyond simply modernizing payments. The larger opportunity is to leverage a flexible platform that enables new payment types, new business models, and continuous innovation across the bank," said Robin LoGiudice, Strategic Advisor, Commercial Banking and Payments at Datos Insights. "Vendors, like Finzly, are well positioned because their platforms reflect where financial institutions are headed, providing a foundation for growth rather than simply replacing legacy payment infrastructure."

The assessment credits Finzly with native ISO 20022 support across all rails, domestic and international, and notes that Finzly was among the first vendors certified by the Federal Reserve for Fedwire ISO 20022. Payment Galaxy holds direct certified connections to market infrastructure and processes fiat on ACH, Fedwire, RTP, FedNow, and SWIFT, and tokenized payments through a single workflow, compliance and reporting layer. Finzly supports both public and private cloud, which the report identifies as a point of distinction from vendors offering only SaaS.

Datos Insights also singles out capability that sits outside the payment hub category itself. Finzly BankOS carries a virtual ledger that supports composable deposit products, virtual accounts, and real-time accounting and reconciliation, extending the platform beyond payments into the wider bank operating environment. Implementations typically run three to six months, with instant payments live in as little as 12 weeks.

"Being named a market leader matters because the ABA and Datos built this assessment around what banks actually need," said Booshan Rengachari, Founder and CEO of Finzly. "Banks want to modernize payments without signing up for another massive transformation. A good payment hub lets them simplify that journey, bring modern payment capabilities to market faster, and run them on a modern ledger from the same platform. From there, they have a foundation they can keep building on as the rest of the bank evolves."

Client references in the report reported high satisfaction with multirail support, cross-rail routing, ISO 20022 handling, reliability and cost-to-value, and indicated a very low likelihood of replacing the platform.

Finzly's roadmap in the assessment includes tokenized rails and stablecoin payments, additional network connectivity, multicloud expansion, and further agentic AI applied to help with testing automation, operations, and customer experience.

About Finzly

Finzly offers BankOS, a modern operating system for banks that serves as an innovation core, free from legacy core dependencies. It manages traditional and tokenized money and its movement across ACH, wires, RTP, FedNow, SWIFT, and other payment rails through ISO 20022-native processing, all on a single platform with advanced payment processing and a unified ledger. This gives banks a simpler path to modernize payments, launch new services, and create growth channels across embedded banking, FX, and payments.

SOURCE Finzly