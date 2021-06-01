FIOL Launches Bold New Prosecco Rosé

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIOL, the award-winning Prosecco from Treviso, has announced the launch of FIOL Rosé, just in time for Rosé season summer celebrations. FIOL Rosé is the newest addition to the exciting new category of Rosé Prosecco, established following changes to Prosecco D.O.C. regulations by the Italian National Wine Committee in May of 2020. The brand's second expression, FIOL Rosé embodies a true taste of Italy and has recently been awarded Double Gold at the 2021 Prosecco Masters – The Drinks Business and Berliner Wine Trophy. The Rosé can easily ship right to your doorstep via the brand's new online store, ShopFiol.com .

The Perfect Sparkling Rosé

Made with the finest Glera (85%) and Pinot Noir (15%) grapes, FIOL Rosé is a refreshing and rich sparkling wine meant for every moment, whether shared among friends and loved ones or unapologetically savored alone. A translucent coral color, FIOL Rosé gives off fruity aromas of raspberry and wild strawberry and hints of citrus lemon fruits and white flowers. On the palate, familiar notes of pear and apple dance around, while the Pinot Noir shines through, resulting in a harmonious palate with a persistent finish.

"During the winemaking process, our team uses the best raw materials with the right dosage of Pinot Noir in the assembly phase to ensure the perfect balance between acidity and sugars," says winemaker Marzio Pol, a leading expert in wine and sparkling wine who draws on experience at some of Italy's most prestigious wineries. Through thoughtful sourcing from the best small-to-medium vineyards in the Prosecco D.O.C. territory, Pol selects only the best grapes from a year's harvest and carefully blends them into a true expression of the local terroir.

The resulting Rosé pairs well with a wide variety of dishes and is perfect by the glass or mixed into cocktails, such as a spritz, Bellini, or mimosa. It's the closest thing to having an Aperitivo in Italy itself.

An Ancient Word for a New Wine

More than a prosecco, FIOL is a mindset and an approach to life. In the Venetian dialect, fiol is an ancient word that means son but is now commonly used to refer to a friend within a group who stands out—a natural leader who defies convention and lives life to the fullest. Such is the spirit of FIOL, a sophisticated yet unpretentious sparkling Rosé that delivers the best that Italy has to offer in every sip.

As a leading Italian wine producer, FIOL prides itself on holding an innovative vision of the future while still remaining deeply rooted in the Venetian tradition. "Our brand was made to be recognizable and to be enjoyed with family and friends. It fills the gap between luxury and affordability," says Gian Luca Passi, co-founder of FIOL. "We aspired to produce an outstanding Rosé unlike any other on the market, that would also be positioned as the go-to for everyday celebrations."

FIOL's core offering is priced at $16.99 and its Rosé retails for $18.99 and will be available in the US at ShopFiol.com and at fine retailers in select states. For more information and updates, please visit https://www.fiol.it and follow FIOL on Instagram and Facebook.

About FIOL Prosecco

FIOL is an award-winning Prosecco from Treviso founded by three longtime friends committed to bringing an elevated version of the Italian sparkling wine to the world. Innovative yet deeply rooted in Venetian tradition, FIOL is made with the highest quality grapes by renowned winemaker Marzio Pol. Embodying the Italian lifestyle of living life at its fullest, FIOL translates to "son" in the Venetian dialect but is commonly used to refer to the great friend that everyone admires. FIOL is a favorite among Michelin-starred chefs and pairs perfectly with food of all kinds, by the glass or mixed into cocktails. FIOL is available in two refreshing, bubbly varieties: FIOL Extra Dry, a light golden expression with notes of wisteria flowers, acacia, and tangy mature crab apple, and FIOL Rosé Extra Dry, an elegant expression with notes of raspberry and wild strawberry on the nose and citrus lemon and white flowers on the palate.

Additional Awards

FIOL Rosé: The Prosecco Masters - The Drinks Business (Gold 2021) and Berliner Wine Trophy (Gold 2021)

