Fir Tree Partners Joins Arcesium Technology and Services Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium LLC, a leading global financial technology and professional services firm, announced today that Fir Tree Partners, a private investment firm, selected Arcesium's fully integrated technology platform and services solution to support their operational model.

Fir Tree will leverage Arcesium's scalable infrastructure designed to power their investment lifecycle, specifically addressing critical reconciliation, portfolio analytics, data management, treasury, and cash settlement functions. Arcesium's technology provides Fir Tree with a single repository to manage all of their middle- and back-office workflows, unlocking efficiencies for their staff and streamlining operational processes.

"Arcesium was the first provider to intrinsically recognize the value of complementing technology with services," said Don McCarthy, Co-chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Fir Tree Partners. "Their agile technology enables our firm to shift our primary focus to our core business, our investment process, and, most importantly, our returns. Arcesium enabled a seamless transition during implementation, and has worked closely with our team to maximize benefits and validate our decision to seek out external partners."

"In this fast-paced environment, investment firms require innovative solutions to facilitate scale, and we are excited to deploy our solution to Fir Tree Partners," said David Nable, Head of Client and Partner Development at Arcesium. "Our clients choose us for our integrated model, and we look forward to building a partnership with Fir Tree to support them today and in the future."

About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is a financial technology and professional services firm, delivering solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, and institutional asset managers. Expertly designed to achieve a single source of truth throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex tasks.

Building on a platform developed and tested by one of the world's leading investment and technology development firms, the D. E. Shaw group, Arcesium launched as an independent company in 2015. Arcesium received additional equity backing from a second seed client, Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, the world's largest discretionary allocator to hedge funds. In January 2020, J.P. Morgan made a strategic investment in the company.

Arcesium supports more than $220 billion in assets with a staff of over 1,000 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals.

For more information about Arcesium and our products & services, please visit www.arcesium.com and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn.

About Fir Tree Partners

Based in New York with additional offices in South Miami, Florida, Fir Tree Partners is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor which was founded in 1994. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and has a broader investment mandate that permits buying in virtually all sectors, including public and private equity, sovereign debt, capital structure arbitrage, special situations, and real estate investments in commercial and residential real estate. Fir Tree manages assets on behalf of leading endowments, foundations, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds.

