Fire & Life Safety Company Growing Rapidly in the Pacific Northwest

Performance Systems Integration acquires Sanderson Fire Protection—the 4th acquisition this year.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Systems Integration (PSI) has acquired Sanderson Fire Protection (Sanderson) as an add-on to its fire and life safety platform. Based in Portland, Oregon, PSI is a leading single source provider of fire and life safety services in the Pacific Northwest, Mountain West, Northern California, and the Pacific. PSI provides customers with fire and life safety services including inspection, repair, monitoring, and installation for sprinkler, fire alarm, and suppression systems.

Sanderson is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and provides commercial customers with fire extinguisher service as well as inspection, repair and installation of suppression systems for marine vessels, kitchen and special hazard applications across Oregon and Washington.

"We are honored to add Sanderson to the PSI family," said PSI CEO Jodi Kohler. "Through our new partnerships PSI is a powerhouse in suppression services in Oregon and Washington. We look forward to enhancing our suppression offering for our customers and supporting the careers of our newest team members."

Sanderson is the 15th addition to PSI overall, and the 4th addition this year alone—which also includes Fire Safety Pros, Action Technologies, and Alexander Gow Fire Equipment.

As NFPA compliance experts, the Performance Systems Integration team supports customers with a single point of management solution and highly qualified, NICET-certified technicians to deliver exceptional service. Beyond compliance, Performance Systems Integration's mission is to help save lives by providing meaningful fire and life safety protection and training.

About Performance Systems Integration

Performance Systems Integration, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is committed to delivering high-quality customer service through its comprehensive compliance services for all fire and life safety installations, inspections, and repairs. Performance Systems Integration also operates cylinder requalification, cylinder maintenance, and fire equipment parts distribution businesses under the Fire King brand.

SOURCE Performance Systems Integration