Fire & Life Safety Company Strengthens Its Toehold in the Pacific Northwest with Latest Addition

Performance Systems Integration acquires Action Technology Systems as an add-on to its platform

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Systems Integration (PSI) has acquired Action Technology Systems (ATS) as an add-on to its fire and life safety platform. Based in Portland, Oregon, PSI is a leading single source provider of fire and life safety services in the Pacific Northwest, Mountain West, Northern California, and the Pacific. PSI provides customers with fire and life safety services including inspection, repair, monitoring, and installation for sprinkler, fire alarm, and suppression systems.

Action Technology Systems is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and provides commercial customers in the greater Portland area with fire alarm service, monitoring, and installations, as well as intrusion detection, access control and video surveillance.

"We're excited to have Action Technology Systems as part of the PSI family," said PSI CEO Jodi Kohler. "We look forward to providing expanded services to customers in the greater Portland area and building upon the strong reputation ATS has worked hard to establish."

Action Technology Systems is the 14th addition to PSI overall, and the 3rd addition this year alone, which includes Alexander Gow Fire Equipment.

As NFPA compliance experts, the Performance Systems Integration team supports customers with a single point of management solution and highly qualified, NICET-certified technicians to deliver exceptional service. Beyond compliance, Performance Systems Integration's mission is to help save lives by providing meaningful fire and life safety protection and training.

About Performance Systems Integration

Performance Systems Integration, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is committed to delivering high-quality customer service through its comprehensive compliance services for all fire and life safety installations, inspections, and repairs. Performance Systems Integration also operates cylinder requalification, cylinder maintenance, and fire equipment parts distribution businesses under the Fire King brand.

