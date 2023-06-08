Fire Alarm Monitoring in Los Angeles: Central Station Monitoring and Reg 4 Supervisory Station Alarm Testing

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When seeking Central Station Monitoring services for Fire Alarm or Fire Sprinkler System supervision it's important to find a contractor holding a C-10 license per the CSLB in California. If your premises is located within the City of Los Angeles and the LAFD requests testing, you will need to hire a Reg 4 Certified Tester. However, if your insurance company or Los Angeles County Fire Department requests testing, you'll need your C-10 licensed contractor to fill out an NFPA 72 Alarm report or submit to the Compliance Engine on a per city basis rather than submitting a Reg 4 Report in the City of Los Angeles.

Hiring A Central Station Service Provider

Chances are if you're looking for a new Monitoring Company for your premises, they've never been on site. Licensed C10 Contractor and Certified Reg 4 Tester Kevin Opos from KO Fire Protection recommends providing the following information to help a tester quote your job best:

  • Inform them if you have a Fire Alarm System, Sprinkler System, or any other system that is monitored to your knowledge
  • Inform them if someone is currently monitoring your system or if it is inactive
  • Sending them a photo of your alarm systems if possible so they can save a site visit and know what to expect
  • Ask How Much is the monthly monitoring fee?
  • What kind of phone lines would you install and how much are they?
  • If they have a contract how long is it enforced? Any price increases?

Reporting: NFPA Forms or The Compliance Engine

Once testing is completed, Reg 4 Certified Testers will log in to Brycer's "The Compliance Engine" where they will fill out report and submit them. Some cities besides Los Angeles also contract with the Compliance Engine such as Culver City, Beverly Hills, Glendale, etc. Those C16 testers will need to fill out an NFPA Inspection Report and then upload it to The Compliance Engine. Lastly, if your insurance company requests a report or if you are under an AHJ (Authority Having Jurisdiction) that does not endorse The Compliance Engine, your contractor will need to complete an NFPA Form and send it directly to you and/or the AHJ to be kept on record.

For further information about Central Station Monitoring and Reg 4 Supervisory Station Alarm Testing, please contact KO Fire Protection by emailing [email protected], calling 213-770-2271 or by visiting https://www.kofireinc.com/.

