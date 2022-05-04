Fire and Gas Detection System Market: 58% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 - 2025)

Download Our Sample Report! to discover industry potential and make informed business decisions

Regional Forecast & Analysis

58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for fire and gas detection systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The development in IoT and remote monitoring will facilitate the fire and gas detection system market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download Our Sample Report for more insights on the market share of various regions

Segmentation Forecast & Analysis

The fire and gas detection system market share growth by the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the ongoing exploration of new oil and gas fields and refinery units and increased expansions in onshore and offshore production activities are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. In addition, the oil and gas industry in APAC is estimated to grow during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising demand for automobiles and, subsequently, the growing need for petrol and diesel.

Download Our Sample Report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

The Fire and Gas Detection System Market Covers the Following Areas:

Fire and Gas Detection System Market Sizing

Fire and Gas Detection System Market Forecast

Fire and Gas Detection System Market Analysis

Rising Production of Shale Gas to Drive the Market Growth

Shale gas has changed the structure of oil and gas energy globally owing to the supply glut it brought into the market, which eventually led to price drops. Unlike traditional natural gas, shale gas exploration emits larger amounts of methane and hence, has a higher greenhouse gas footprint. CH4 is not only harmful to the environment but also a source of explosion hazards. The increase in shale gas production from countries such as the US, Russia, Iran, Qatar, Canada, China, Norway, and Saudi Arabia has increased the scope for the adoption of gas detection products and solutions. In addition, the increased urge to minimize casualties and rise in the number of government mandates have given rise to the adoption of the latest safety tools such as fire and gas detection systems in the shale gas production processes, owing to their functional benefits. An increase in shale gas production will drive the global fire and gas detection system market.

High Maintenance Cost of Fire and Gas Detection Systems to Challenge the Market Growth

The ongoing advances in nanotechnology and availability of faster Internet have enhanced the functions of F&G detection systems. However, these systems need periodic maintenance and an around-the-clock monitoring system. On average, F&G detection systems require testing every 90 days to maintain the calibrated standards that vary with requirements. These tests are necessary to ensure the detection of target flames and gases. The need for the frequent maintenance of F&G detection systems adds to the cost incurred by end-user industries. This has negatively affected the adoption of these systems by industries. Also, vendors of F&G detection systems may take advantage to create a vendor lock-in situation by offering systems that can only be serviced by them.

Download sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025

Companies Mentioned

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

ESI Engineering for Science and Industry ( Malta ) Ltd.

) Ltd. GIL Automations Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

MSA Safety Inc.

Omega Integration Pte Ltd.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Our Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

Related Reports:

Drone Identification Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The drone identification systems market share is expected to increase by USD 29.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.72%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Fire Protection System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The fire protection system market share should rise by USD 12.66 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.58%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Fire and Gas Detection System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 949.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.10 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., ESI Engineering for Science and Industry (Malta) Ltd., GIL Automations Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, MSA Safety Inc., and Omega Integration Pte Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Oil and Gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

ESI Engineering for Science and Industry ( Malta ) Ltd.

) Ltd. GIL Automations Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

MSA Safety Inc.

Omega Integration Pte Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio