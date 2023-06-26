Fire at Livent Bessemer City Manufacturing Facility

BESSEMER CITY, N.C., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the early morning of Monday, June 26, 2023, a fire broke out at Livent Corporation's Bessemer City 800-acre manufacturing facility in Bessemer City, North Carolina.  The fire is currently localized to one building where solid lithium metal ingots are produced.  Livent's plant emergency response team is actively working with many external emergency response organizations and fire fighters to contain the fire.  There have been no injuries and all onsite personnel are safe and have been evacuated. 

There are no toxic chemicals or compounds on fire.  The fire department has trained with Livent's emergency response teams to prepare for lithium metal fires and has made the determination that the best course of action is to contain the fire and let it burn out.  Apart from smoke, there is currently no immediate risk to the local community and no local evacuations have been ordered at this time.  The portion of Highway 161 which runs adjacent to the plant has been temporarily closed.    

At this time, we are still investigating the cause of the fire.  Our top priority right now is to ensure the safety of the community.    

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com

